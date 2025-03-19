Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Andy Bell has launched a brand new track today, “Dance For Mercy“, the latest to be taken from his forthcoming solo album, “Ten Crowns“. The new track follows “Don’t Cha Know”, and “Breaking Thru The Interstellar”.

Talking about the track, Andy Bell explains, “Sometimes I wonder how many lives (God, or whatever you wanna call it) has given me: from heart attacks, to HIV, to being run over as a kid, nearly drowning in the sea and smashing over the handlebars of my bicycle into a brick wall! I have no idea why any of us are here, so it’s best just to have a bloody good dance!”

As reported before, the album coincides with a tour – full details below – beginning on 1 May in York, continuing through to x§Cambridge on 19 May, with a London show at Shepherd’s Bush Empire on 16 May, which is followed by a run of European dates. Support for the UK dates in York, Birmingham and Manchester, will be Dave Audé (who produced and co-wrote the album). He will open with a DJ set. For the rest of the dates, Hifi Sean & David McAlmont support.

“Ten Crowns” is set for release on 2 May 2025 on vinyl (white, oxblood and picture disc available), CD (standard and 2CD versions), gold cassette and digitally via Crown Recordings.

Andy Bell Tourdates

1 May – York (UK), Barbican

2 May – Birmingham (UK), Symphony Hall

3 May – Manchester (UK), Bridgewater Hall

6 May – Glasgow (UK), Royal Concert Hall

7 May – Aberdeen (UK), Music Hall

8 May – Gateshead (UK), Glasshouse

11 May – Bournemouth (UK), Pavilion

12 May – Guildford (UK), G-Live

13 May – Bath (UK), Forum

16 May – London (UK), Shepherd’s Bush Empire

17 May – Llandrindod Wells (UK), The Albert Hall

18 May – Liverpool (UK), Philharmonic

19 May – Cambridge (UK), Corn Exchange

12 June – Frankfurt (DE), Batschkapp

13 June – Hamburg (DE), Markthalle

15 June – Berlin (DE), Columbia Theater

16 June – Koln (DE), Gloria

18 June – Leipzig (DE), Anker

19 June – Bremen (DE), Modernes

21 June – Holstebro (DK), Summer Sounds Festival

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)