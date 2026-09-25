Morten Harket announces solo album ‘Human Grace’

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Twelve years after “Brother,” Morten Harket returns with a new solo album, “Human Grace,” set for release on 27 November 2026 through Warner Music. It is the a-ha singer’s seventh solo album, built from demos and studio recordings made in the years since “Brother,” with some of the material newly arranged and produced for the release.

The first single, “Hold Me,” arrives 25 September 2026 and features Harket’s daughter Tomine Harket. A second daughter, Karmen Poppi A. Harket, is featured on the album track “Falling Down.” “Human Grace” runs ten tracks: “Human Grace,” “Hold Me” (feat. Tomine Harket), “Falling Down” (feat. Karmen Poppi A. Harket), “Lord, I Can’t Help You Now,” “Now Your Heart Is Broken,” “Shot of Fear,” “Did I Leave You Behind,” “What Is It You Want With Me,” “The Old Church” and “If I Ever See Your Face Again.” “Did I Leave You Behind” has previously been performed live.

Peter Kvint co-produced and co-wrote eight of the ten songs; Ole Sverre Olsen wrote lyrics for six tracks; Jonas Kroon mixed the album, with Erik Ljunggren overseeing post-production, backed by the Stockholm Studio Orchestra and Swedish and Norwegian session musicians. “Human Grace” will be released on black vinyl, beige vinyl, CD and streaming platforms.

Morten Harket’s Parkinson’s disease, which he disclosed in June 2025, has affected his ability to control his voice, and much of the album’s vocal work predates the diagnosis, with overdubs added between July 2025 and July 2026. “I have Parkinson’s, and I’ve done the album with its limitations,” Harket stated. He does not expect to tour behind the record, saying of live performances: “That I doubt I can do.” He has described his voice as having partially recovered and said he is “constantly looking for a way back to using my voice for recording.” Harket also left open the possibility of returning to the studio with a-ha.

About Morten Harket

Morten Harket was born on 14 September 1959 in Kongsberg, Norway. He formed a-ha in Oslo in 1982 with Magne Furuholmen and Pål Waaktaar, and the band’s breakthrough single “Take On Me” reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 in October 1985 from the album “Hunting High and Low.” Alongside a-ha, Morten Harket has released six prior solo albums: “Poetenes Evangelium” (1993), “Wild Seed” (1995), “Vogts Villa” (1996), “Letter from Egypt” (2008), “Out of My Hands” (2012) and “Brother” (2014).

He has also acted, including the “Kamilla og tyven” films (1988-1989) and “Yohan: The Child Wanderer” (2009), and was made a Knight of the Order of St. Olav in 2012 for his contribution to Norwegian music. Harket disclosed his Parkinson’s diagnosis in June 2025. A-ha’s most recent studio album remains “True North” (2022), with its accompanying documentary. “Human Grace,” out 27 November 2026, is his first solo release since “Brother” and the first new Harket material confirmed since his diagnosis became public.

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For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them