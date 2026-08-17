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The French electropop label and mail-order BOREDOMproduct has closed its webstore to customers in the European Union and postponed its upcoming releases, starting with a new Foretaste album, because of the EU packaging rules that took effect on August 12, 2026. The Marseille label announced the decision in a newsletter on August 14 and has since put a notice on its own store pages reading “No Shipment to European Union due to PPWR restriction”.

The newsletter set out the reasoning in five sentences:

No shipment to EU until further notice – Webstore still open for France and non UE countries – With the rollout of the new European packaging regulation (PPWR), many questions remain unanswered for small independent labels and mail-orders like us. We have therefore decided to temporarily close our webstore for the E.U. zone and postpone upcoming releases starting with the new Foretaste album, while we work out what this new legislation will mean for us in practical terms. Regular activity continues for France and the rest of the world.

BOREDOMproduct’s store is open to France and the rest of the world, but not to the EU

The store’s location-selection page offers four entries – France, European Union, Outside E.U. and U.S.A. Three of them are working links. The European Union entry is not a link at all, so an EU customer outside France has no route into the shop. Both the record store and the merchandise section carry the PPWR notice.

The rules behind the decision are set out in Regulation (EU) 2025/40, adopted on December 19, 2024, whose main obligations began applying on August 12, 2026. Article 45 requires a producer that is not established in a Member State where it first makes packaging available to appoint an authorised representative established in that country, under written mandate, covering its entire packaging range there. There is one representative per Member State and no single point of registration, and no general exemption for micro-enterprises from the registration and reporting duties. Side-Line set out the mechanism and its political paper trail when the regulation started applying on August 12.

The publicly documented shipping suspensions so far have come from sellers based outside the EU: the UK retailer Rebel Romance switched off EU shipping on August 10, 2026, and the Japanese retailer Goenne did the same on August 7. BOREDOMproduct is an EU seller closing its store to the other twenty-six Member States while continuing to ship inside France and worldwide. On the Discogs marketplace forums, individual record dealers have been discussing the same step since early August, and a petition calling for a moratorium on cross-border EPR fees reported passing 55,000 signatures within a week of launching.

About BOREDOMproduct

BOREDOMproduct is an independent electropop and synthpop label and mail-order based in Marseille, France, active since 2002. Its first catalogue number went to Celluloide‘s debut album “Naive Heart” that year, and the roster has since settled at eight acts: Celluloide, Dekad, Foretaste, h/p, La Machine, The Overlookers, Neutral Lies and Thee Hyphen. The label handles CD, vinyl, digital and merchandise sales directly through its own store and through Bandcamp.

Foretaste, one of the label’s longest-running signings, is the Paris duo of Sylvie Billy on vocals and Pierre Atoch on programming and backing vocals, both of whom also record under a rotating set of aliases. Their debut album “Beautiful Creatures” appeared on October 31, 2005 after a self-produced four-track EP and a run of compilation appearances. “Terrorist TV” followed on September 11, 2008 and “Love On Demand” on November 21, 2011, the latter also issued as a limited two-disc set with a live album.

“American Terrorist TV-Show”, a complete re-recording of “Terrorist TV” made with A Different Drum and pressed in 300 copies, came out on April 2, 2013. The six-track mini-album “Lost in Space” arrived on May 6, 2016, followed by “Space Echoes” on September 9 that year and the fan-voted remix and singles collection “Alter Egoes” on June 21, 2017. Atoch also records as half of The Overlookers with Dekad’s JB.

When the postponed Foretaste album appears depends on how the cross-border packaging obligations are settled, and BOREDOMproduct has given no date for reopening the EU side of its store.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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