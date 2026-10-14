October 14, 2026

A Primitive Evolution sets first European show in Spain

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 14, 2026

Canadian dark alternative rock band A Primitive Evolution plays its first European show on 17 October at Pro Weekend Festival in Castellon, Spain.

A Primitive Evolution band photo

© 2018 Dash Revery

🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Toronto dark alternative rock band A Primitive Evolution will play its first European live show on 17 October at La Bohemia in Castellón de la Plana, Spain. The appearance is part of a Rock and Metal Alliance event at Pro Weekend Festival, running in the city from 14 to 17 October. A Primitive Evolution records for Metropolis Records.

Tour date for A Primitive Evolution

  • 17 October 2026 – La Bohemia, Castellón de la Plana, Spain (Rock and Metal Alliance event, Pro Weekend Festival)

Tickets are available through Weeztix via proweekendfest.com.

Led by Brett Carruthers, A Primitive Evolution signed to Metropolis Records in 2018 for its third album, “Becoming”, which mixed rock, metal and electronica with influences the band has named as Nine Inch Nails, The Cure, Tool, The Prodigy, Ministry, Radiohead and Alice in Chains. A cover of Motörhead’s “Ace Of Spades” followed as a single in early 2023 and carried the band onto North American tour dates that spring supporting Sisters Of Mercy.

The Spain show lands while the band works on a new album. Carruthers said: “We’ve spent a long time building this band, and finally having an opportunity to bring A Primitive Evolution to Europe is a huge moment for us. We’re excited to play in Spain, meet people who make up the wider European music community, and start building the relationships that can help take this band to the next level.”

The booking comes through the Rock and Metal Alliance, which has worked with A Primitive Evolution in Canada before and is using the Spain date to connect the band with European promoters, media and other acts on the circuit.

About A Primitive Evolution

A Primitive Evolution formed in Toronto, Ontario, in 2007 around vocalist, guitarist and keyboard player Brett Carruthers, bassist and cellist Stephany Seki and drummer Stu Dead. The band released a self-titled debut album in 2009 and followed it with “The Prize” in September 2012. In 2008 the group played a Canadian Music Week event at the Bovine Sex Club, and in 2009 Carruthers founded Toronto’s VIVA LOS MUERTOS festival.

Metropolis Records signed A Primitive Evolution for “Becoming”, released on 5 October 2018 as the band’s first release on the label. Keyboard player Owen Mackinder joined in 2019, the same year A Primitive Evolution took its first major North American tour, opening for labelmate PIG. The “Ace Of Spades” single and video followed in early 2023, covered at the time by Side-Line in ‘Canadian industrial rock act A Primitive Evolution lands new single ‘Ace Of Spades’ on Metropolis’ and ‘Canadian dark rock band A Primitive Evolution launches ‘Ace Of Spades’ video’, and led to the band’s North American dates supporting Sisters Of Mercy that spring.

Carruthers has also played bass for The Birthday Massacre since 2019, appearing on the band’s three most recent albums and touring with the group across North America and Europe, including the Toronto act’s 2025 album ‘Pathways’. He also works as a record producer and mix engineer, with credits for The Birthday Massacre, USS and Android Meme. He and Seki are also members of the Canadian industrial rock band Econoline Crush. The Pro Weekend Festival date on 17 October is A Primitive Evolution’s first time playing outside North America.

Support Side-Line

More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)
Why we ask

Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive.

Handled by PayPal.

Tags:

You may have missed

A Primitive Evolution band photo

A Primitive Evolution sets first European show in Spain

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 14, 2026
Subject Sue "Details in the Dark" cover art

Subject Sue presses debut EP ‘Details in the Dark’ to vinyl on Avant!

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 14, 2026
Mick Harvey & Amanda Acevedo (Photo by Alex Hallag)

Mick Harvey and Amanda Acevedo share ‘The Stolen Fire’ as European tour continues

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 14, 2026
Veljanov shares video for 'Nomos Shanderilan', first single from 'Shanderilan'

Veljanov shares video for ‘Nomos Shanderilan’, first single from ‘Shanderilan’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 14, 2026
Infrablack and Nevel release collaborative single 'No Angel'

Infrablack and Nevel release collaborative single ‘No Angel’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 14, 2026