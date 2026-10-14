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Amsterdam-based artist Subject Sue brings her six-track debut EP, “Details in the Dark”, to limited vinyl on 21 October 2026 through Avant!, the EBM and dark electro label. The genre is EBM, dark electro, industrial and minimal synth.

What is on Subject Sue’s ‘Details in the Dark’

The EP runs six tracks: “Details in the Dark”, “Hides”, “Way Too Much”, “Treat”, “Under My Skin” and “Cry”. Subject Sue already released videos for the title track and for “Under My Skin” ahead of the vinyl pressing. Recommend to fans of Boy Harsher, NNHMN, Mercy Girl, Minuit Machine and Tempers.

Subject Sue builds the EP around pulsating synthesizers, textured soundscapes and layered vocal harmonies, working at the intersection of darkwave and ethereal techno. The six tracks move through lust and romance, intimacy and alienation as nocturnal, cinematic club music drawn from Amsterdam’s queer nightlife.

About Subject Sue

Subject Sue is the solo project of an Amsterdam-based vocalist and keyboard player who performed in various other projects before starting it. She studied Visual Arts, where she explored alter egos and the tension between subjective and objective storytelling; what began as a stage alter ego built on those themes grew into Subject Sue, now her outlet for exploring desire, identity and nightlife through cinematic club music. “Details in the Dark” is her debut release, issued digitally before this vinyl pressing on Avant!.

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