Canadian dark rock band A Primitive Evolution launches ‘Ace Of Spades’ video

The dark rock ensemble from Canada, A Primitive Evolution, featuring Brett Carruthers, Steph Misayo Seki, and Stu Dead, has unveiled their latest video, “Ace of Spades.” This leading track is from their new EP, now available through Metropolis Records. Mareks directed and filmed the music video.

Regarding the song’s origin, Carruthers shared, “We began performing it live just for fun a few years back while working on ‘Becoming,’ as we were listening to several Motörhead classics. We wondered what it would sound like if we slowed it down to resemble one of our grungy rock jams. We became enamored with the outcome, toyed with it, and eventually decided to record it. We only wish Lemmy could have heard it, but we hope the metal gods accept our grim tribute!”

This single comes as an unexpected delight since the band has been quiet for some time. In their latest album “Becoming,” released in late 2018, they blended industrial, metal, and electronic elements. The album was recorded at Desolation Studios in their hometown of Toronto, with contributions from writer/producer Ian D’Sa (Billy Talent) and engineer Kenny Luong (Metric). Following that release, the band’s lead singer and guitarist, Brett Carruthers, joined The Birthday Massacre as their new bassist, leading to A Primitive Evolution taking a temporary hiatus.