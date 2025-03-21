Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out on Metropolis Records on 11 April is the brand new The Birthday Massacre album “Pathways”, the follow-up to their 2022 album “Fascination”.

A first single from it entitled “Sleep Tonight” is already available since last month. “It is a song about being haunted by our own ghosts,” the band explained upon its release. “Memories and regrets follow us as we try to find comfort. Even the most familiar and safe places can feel sinister as we wrestle with these feelings that we often bury deep within ourselves.”

<a href="https://thebirthdaymassacre.bandcamp.com/album/sleep-tonight">Sleep Tonight by The Birthday Massacre</a>

The “Pathways” album can already be pre-ordered on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://thebirthdaymassacre.bandcamp.com/album/pathways">Pathways by The Birthday Massacre</a>

The group will commence a 29 date North American tour on 28th March, with a further 13 shows already confirmed in the UK from 24th October.

North America – Spring 2025

March

Mar 28 – Le Poisson Rouge, New York, NY

– Le Poisson Rouge, New York, NY Mar 29 – Crafthouse Stage & Grill, Pittsburgh, PA

– Crafthouse Stage & Grill, Pittsburgh, PA Mar 30 – Small’s, Detroit, MI

– Small’s, Detroit, MI Mar 31 – Reggies Rock Club, Chicago, IL

April

Apr 02 – Fine Line, Minneapolis, MN

– Fine Line, Minneapolis, MN Apr 03 – recordBar, Kansas City, MO

– recordBar, Kansas City, MO Apr 04 – The Oriental Theater, Denver, CO

– The Oriental Theater, Denver, CO Apr 05 – Metro Music Hall, Salt Lake City, UT

– Metro Music Hall, Salt Lake City, UT Apr 07 – El Corazon, Seattle, WA

– El Corazon, Seattle, WA Apr 08 – Dante’s, Portland, OR

– Dante’s, Portland, OR Apr 10 – Bottom Of the Hill, San Francisco, CA

– Bottom Of the Hill, San Francisco, CA Apr 11 – Echoplex, Los Angeles, CA

– Echoplex, Los Angeles, CA Apr 12 – Backstage Bar & Billiards, Las Vegas, NV

– Backstage Bar & Billiards, Las Vegas, NV Apr 14 – Brick By Brick, San Diego, CA

– Brick By Brick, San Diego, CA Apr 15 – The Nile Theater, Mesa, AZ

– The Nile Theater, Mesa, AZ Apr 17 – Warehouse Live Midtown, Houston, TX

– Warehouse Live Midtown, Houston, TX Apr 18 – Granada Theater, Dallas, TX

– Granada Theater, Dallas, TX Apr 19 – Come and Take It Live, Austin, TX

– Come and Take It Live, Austin, TX Apr 21 – The Orpheum, Tampa, FL

– The Orpheum, Tampa, FL Apr 22 – Hell at The Masquerade, Atlanta, GA

– Hell at The Masquerade, Atlanta, GA Apr 23 – The Orange Peel, Asheville, NC

– The Orange Peel, Asheville, NC Apr 25 – Elevation 27, Virginia Beach, VA

– Elevation 27, Virginia Beach, VA Apr 26 – Baltimore Soundstage, Baltimore, MD

– Baltimore Soundstage, Baltimore, MD Apr 28 – Union Stage, Washington, DC

– Union Stage, Washington, DC Apr 29 – XL Live, Harrisburg, PA

May

May 01 – Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA

– Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA May 02 – Dark Force Fest 2025, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ

– Dark Force Fest 2025, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ May 03 – Velvet Underground, Toronto, ON

– Velvet Underground, Toronto, ON May 04 – Foufounes Électriques, Montreal, QC

United Kingdom – Autumn 2025

October

Oct 24 – Ivory Blacks, Glasgow

– Ivory Blacks, Glasgow Oct 25 – Krakatoa, Aberdeen

– Krakatoa, Aberdeen Oct 26 – La Belle, Edinburgh

– La Belle, Edinburgh Oct 29 – The Crescent Community Venue, York

– The Crescent Community Venue, York Oct 30 – Cluny, Newcastle Upon Tyne

– Cluny, Newcastle Upon Tyne Oct 31 – Corporation, Sheffield

November

Nov 01 – Rebellion, Manchester

– Rebellion, Manchester Nov 02 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

– Rescue Rooms, Nottingham Nov 04 – [Venue TBA], Bristol

– [Venue TBA], Bristol Nov 05 – Fuel Rock Club, Cardiff

– Fuel Rock Club, Cardiff Nov 06 – NAC, Wolverhampton

– NAC, Wolverhampton Nov 07 – Esquires, Bedford

– Esquires, Bedford Nov 08 – The Garage, London

About The Birthday Massacre

The Canadian goth rock metal act The Birthday Massacre (TBM) formed in 1999 in London, Ontario, now based in Toronto. The current lineup includes lead vocalist Sara ‘Chibi’ Taylor, rhythm guitarist Michael Rainbow, lead guitarist Michael Falcore, keyboardist Owen Mackinder, drummer Philip Elliott, and bassist Brett Carruthers. ​

Originally named ‘Imagica’ – inspired by Clive Barker’s 1991 fantasy novel “Imajica” – they changed their name to The Birthday Massacre in 2002 to avoid confusion with another group. Musically the band blends elements of dark wave, electronic rock, new wave, and alternative rock.

“Walking with Strangers” (2007) shot the band to a more mainstream public. In February 2022, The Birthday Massacre released their latest album, “Fascination”.

The Birthday Massacre discography

Nothing and Nowhere (2002)​

Violet (2005)​

Walking with Strangers (2007)​

Pins and Needles (2010)​

Hide and Seek (2012)​

Superstition (2014)​

Under Your Spell (2017)​

Diamonds (2020)​

Fascination (2022)

Pathways (2025)

