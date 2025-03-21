The Birthday Massacre announces new album ‘Pathways’ + Tour dates available now
Out on Metropolis Records on 11 April is the brand new The Birthday Massacre album “Pathways”, the follow-up to their 2022 album “Fascination”.
A first single from it entitled “Sleep Tonight” is already available since last month. “It is a song about being haunted by our own ghosts,” the band explained upon its release. “Memories and regrets follow us as we try to find comfort. Even the most familiar and safe places can feel sinister as we wrestle with these feelings that we often bury deep within ourselves.”
The “Pathways” album can already be pre-ordered on Bandcamp.
The group will commence a 29 date North American tour on 28th March, with a further 13 shows already confirmed in the UK from 24th October.
The Birthday Massacre 2025 tour dates
North America – Spring 2025
March
- Mar 28 – Le Poisson Rouge, New York, NY
- Mar 29 – Crafthouse Stage & Grill, Pittsburgh, PA
- Mar 30 – Small’s, Detroit, MI
- Mar 31 – Reggies Rock Club, Chicago, IL
April
- Apr 02 – Fine Line, Minneapolis, MN
- Apr 03 – recordBar, Kansas City, MO
- Apr 04 – The Oriental Theater, Denver, CO
- Apr 05 – Metro Music Hall, Salt Lake City, UT
- Apr 07 – El Corazon, Seattle, WA
- Apr 08 – Dante’s, Portland, OR
- Apr 10 – Bottom Of the Hill, San Francisco, CA
- Apr 11 – Echoplex, Los Angeles, CA
- Apr 12 – Backstage Bar & Billiards, Las Vegas, NV
- Apr 14 – Brick By Brick, San Diego, CA
- Apr 15 – The Nile Theater, Mesa, AZ
- Apr 17 – Warehouse Live Midtown, Houston, TX
- Apr 18 – Granada Theater, Dallas, TX
- Apr 19 – Come and Take It Live, Austin, TX
- Apr 21 – The Orpheum, Tampa, FL
- Apr 22 – Hell at The Masquerade, Atlanta, GA
- Apr 23 – The Orange Peel, Asheville, NC
- Apr 25 – Elevation 27, Virginia Beach, VA
- Apr 26 – Baltimore Soundstage, Baltimore, MD
- Apr 28 – Union Stage, Washington, DC
- Apr 29 – XL Live, Harrisburg, PA
May
- May 01 – Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA
- May 02 – Dark Force Fest 2025, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
- May 03 – Velvet Underground, Toronto, ON
- May 04 – Foufounes Électriques, Montreal, QC
United Kingdom – Autumn 2025
October
- Oct 24 – Ivory Blacks, Glasgow
- Oct 25 – Krakatoa, Aberdeen
- Oct 26 – La Belle, Edinburgh
- Oct 29 – The Crescent Community Venue, York
- Oct 30 – Cluny, Newcastle Upon Tyne
- Oct 31 – Corporation, Sheffield
November
- Nov 01 – Rebellion, Manchester
- Nov 02 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
- Nov 04 – [Venue TBA], Bristol
- Nov 05 – Fuel Rock Club, Cardiff
- Nov 06 – NAC, Wolverhampton
- Nov 07 – Esquires, Bedford
- Nov 08 – The Garage, London
About The Birthday Massacre
The Canadian goth rock metal act The Birthday Massacre (TBM) formed in 1999 in London, Ontario, now based in Toronto. The current lineup includes lead vocalist Sara ‘Chibi’ Taylor, rhythm guitarist Michael Rainbow, lead guitarist Michael Falcore, keyboardist Owen Mackinder, drummer Philip Elliott, and bassist Brett Carruthers.
Originally named ‘Imagica’ – inspired by Clive Barker’s 1991 fantasy novel “Imajica” – they changed their name to The Birthday Massacre in 2002 to avoid confusion with another group. Musically the band blends elements of dark wave, electronic rock, new wave, and alternative rock.
“Walking with Strangers” (2007) shot the band to a more mainstream public. In February 2022, The Birthday Massacre released their latest album, “Fascination”.
The Birthday Massacre discography
- Nothing and Nowhere (2002)
- Violet (2005)
- Walking with Strangers (2007)
- Pins and Needles (2010)
- Hide and Seek (2012)
- Superstition (2014)
- Under Your Spell (2017)
- Diamonds (2020)
- Fascination (2022)
- Pathways (2025)
