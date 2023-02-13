Canadian industrial rock act A Primitive Evolution lands new single ‘Ace Of Spades’ on Metropolis

Out now via Metropolis is the all new single from the Canadian industrial rock act A Primitive Evolution: “Ace Of Spades”. “Ace Of Spades” is included on a three track EP that is set for release on 3rd March via Metropolis Records.

The single is a welcome surprise as the band has been silent for a whiel. In their most recent album “Becoming”, released in late 2018, the band fused industrial, metal and electronic sounds. Recorded at their Desolation Studios set-up in their home city of Toronto, it included input from writer/producer Ian D’Sa (Billy Talent) and engineer Kenny Luong (Metric). After that release the band’s frontman and guitarist Brett Carruthers joined The Birthday Massacre as their new bassist necessitating that A Primitive Evolution be temporarily placed on the backburner.

Side-Line Magazine's relief fund for Turkey Your donation will make a difference.



Your donation will make a difference.

Carruthers explains the new single: “We actually started playing it live for fun years ago while writing ‘Becoming’ and were listening to a lot Motörhead classic. We thought, what if we slowed it way down to sound like one of our dirty rock jams? We fell in love with the result and played around with it, and finally decided to record and release it. We’re just sad Lemmy will never get to hear it, but hopefully the metal gods may accept our filthy offering!”

<a href="https://aprimitiveevolution.bandcamp.com/album/ace-of-spades">Ace of Spades by A Primitive Evolution</a>