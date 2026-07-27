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After several false starts, Zeromancer are finally returning to Germany. The Norwegian industrial-rock band have announced six exclusive headline concerts for February and March 2027 under the banner Testimonial Tour 2027, with Lakeside X joining them as special guests.

Zeromancer describe the concerts as their first German shows in eight years. Their last documented appearances in the country took place in Oberhausen and Berlin in November 2019, making the forthcoming run their first return to German stages across eight calendar years.

Several earlier attempts to bring Zeromancer back to Germany did not go ahead. A planned Clone Your Lover anniversary concert at Hamburg’s Markthalle was postponed in 2020 while vocalist Alex Møklebust recovered from surgery. The rescheduled performance was eventually cancelled in 2022 after the band reported that its members had been severely affected by COVID-19. Following medical advice, both Zeromancer and Seigmen suspended their live activities for the remainder of that year.

More recently, Zeromancer were due to appear at the Unity 2026 events alongside VNV Nation and IAMX. Those concerts were cancelled as VNV Nation’s Ronan Harris underwent a medical procedure addressing severe back pain and required recovery and physiotherapy. The Unity dates could not subsequently be reorganised because of the other bands’ commitments.

The newly announced headline tour will now take Zeromancer to six German cities The tour opens on February 26, 2027, in Leipzig and closes on March 13, 2027, in Hamburg. Tickets are available through Eventim Germany.

Zeromancer tour dates for 2027

February 26, 2027 – Leipzig, Germany – Täubchenthal

February 27, 2027 – Dresden, Germany – Reithalle

March 5, 2027 – Frankfurt, Germany – Das Bett

March 6, 2027 – Oberhausen, Germany – Kulttempel

March 12, 2027 – Berlin, Germany – Columbia Theater

March 13, 2027 – Hamburg, Germany – Markthalle

About Zeromancer

Zeromancer is a Norwegian industrial rock band whose members also play in Seigmen and Ljungblut. The band returned in February 2021 after an eight-year absence with the single “Damned le Monde,” followed by two further EPs the same year, “Mourners” in April and “Terminal Love” in July.

The album “Orchestra of Knives” followed in September 2021, described by the band in a Side-Line interview as an album that “differs from previous albums” after the long gap since its predecessor. Member Alex Møklebust has also discussed Seigmen and remixing alongside Apoptygma Berzerk’s Stephan Groth in past Side-Line interviews. “Testimonial Tour 2027” follows the band’s comeback shows earlier in 2026 and marks its return to full headline production in Germany.

Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.

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