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Devoted BJ has released the single Schatten in der Nacht on June 26, 2026, through KL Dark Records. The track moves between dark pop, pop dance, 80s electro and industrial rhythms.

“Schatten in der Nacht” is Devoted BJ’s first release since the “Space Time Energy RMX” EP, which came out five years earlier. Two more singles are already in the pipeline, each built around the same blend of dark pop, pop dance, 80s electro and industrial rhythms that has become the artist’s signature sound.

KL Dark Records and ‘Schatten in der Nacht’

KL Dark Records describes itself as an artist agency and music label for synth pop, dark pop, dark electro, EBM, body pop, gothic, dark wave and industrial. “Schatten in der Nacht” is available through the label’s Feiyr store page and via Spotify. Side-Line has previously covered the label’s roster, including KL Dark Records launches brand new Neustrohm EP: ‘Red alert’.

About Devoted BJ

Devoted BJ released the “Space Time Energy RMX” EP five years before “Schatten in der Nacht.” The new single, issued via KL Dark Records on June 26, 2026, marks his return with new electronic material and shows a shift in his songwriting alongside his established sound. Two further singles are planned to follow, each carrying the same mix of dark pop, pop dance, 80s electro and industrial elements. No prior Side-Line coverage of Devoted BJ was found in the archive, and no additional biographical detail beyond the label’s own announcement could be independently verified at the time of writing.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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