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Steve Roach has confirmed two live dates for August 2026: “SpaceCraft” in Joshua Tree, California, on August 14-15, and “Soundquest Festival” in Tucson, Arizona, on August 28-30. Both events place the dark-ambient artist alongside a wider electronic and ambient lineup.

Tour dates for Steve Roach

August 14-15, 2026 – SpaceCraft, Pioneertown, Joshua Tree, CA – with Tangerine Dream, ESG, Laraaji, Soriah, Ami Dang, Nailah Hunter and Flore Laurentienne

August 28-30, 2026 – Soundquest Festival, La Rosa, Tucson, AZ – with Blood Incantation, Pallbearer, Giuseppe Ottaviani, Soriah, Karima Walker and others

SpaceCraft is a two-night event built around the Perseid meteor shower, combining live performances with stargazing, space talks and storytelling under the night skies of the Mojave Desert. Roach performs on the Friday, August 14 bill alongside ESG, Soriah and Ami Dang; Tangerine Dream headline the Saturday program with Evicshen. Tickets for SpaceCraft range from $110 to $265 and are available through the festival’s official site and Eventim; the event is all ages, with attendees under 18 required to be accompanied by an adult.

At Soundquest Festival in Tucson, Roach presents “At the Edge of Forever” on Saturday, August 29, preceded by an artist meet-and-greet, and closes the weekend on Sunday, August 30 with a seated set alongside Paul Riedl, Serena Gabriel, Jeff Greinke and Linda Kohanov as part of the festival’s “Sacred Sunday” program. Tickets are available through Eventim and Vivid Seats.

About Steve Roach

Steve Roach is a California-born, Arizona-based composer working in dark ambient and electronic music since the early 1980s, when albums such as “Structures from Silence” (1984) established the extended, immersive style that has defined his catalogue since. He has released dozens of solo albums on his own Timeroom Editions label and through Projekt Records, alongside collaborations with artists including Vidna Obmana, Robert Rich and Jeffrey Fayman. Side-Line has covered Roach’s recent album and reissue activity, including “The Surface Below” and a reissue of “Stillpoint” (announced November 2025), the archival live collection “The Live Story” with Vidna Obmana (July 2025), a third vinyl edition of “Structures from Silence” (April 2025), and the live album “Crossing the Bridge” (January 2025). Roach also announced a limited 2CD, “La Rosa – Live in Tucson, 2025”, recorded at the same Tucson venue hosting Soundquest Festival this August. The SpaceCraft and Soundquest Festival dates place Roach on two of the more prominent ambient and electronic live bills of the 2026 season, continuing a year built around reissues, archival releases and festival appearances.

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