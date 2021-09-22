Zeromancer ready to unleash new album ‘Orchestra Of Knives’ on Friday – check out the video for the 3rd single ‘Terminal Love’

Norwegian industrial cult act Zeromancer are set to release their brand-new album “Orchestra Of Knives”, their first in eight years, through Trisol Music Group on September 24th 2021. The album artwork will be embellished by old family photos from the private Ljung vaults.

The album’s track list:

Testimonial Damned le Monde Transparency Mourners Birthday Terminal Love Worth Less Than Deutsche Marks To Me Orchestra Of Knives Stand on Ceremony San Zero

Check out the new video for “Terminal Love”, the 6th track from their new album. It’s the 3rd track already from the new album that is being released, before we already got the “Damned Le Monde” and “Mourners” singles.

About Zeromancer

Zeromancer is a Norwegian industrial rock band formed in 1999 by members of the band Seigmen. The current lineup is Alex Møklebust (vocals), Kim Ljung (bass guitar/backup vocals), Noralf Ronthi (drums), Lorry Kristiansen (programming) and Per-Olav Wiik (lead guitar). They have released six studio albums to date; the latest, “Bye-Bye Borderline”, was released on January 25, 2013.

A new single “Underground” was released to coincide with their best of album “Something for the Pain”, which was released November 1, 2013. In early 2018 the new L’Âme Immortelle album featured a remix by Zeromancer. A single entitled “Damned le Monde” was released at the end of 2018.