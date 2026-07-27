Berlin Banter’s trip hop and electropop EP “Indistinct Chatter,” out digitally in May 2025 via Instant Noise Productions, is now on green and white vinyl.

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Berlin Banter‘s “Indistinct Chatter EP” is now available on green and white vinyl through Instant Noise Productions. The six-track release, which mixes trip hop, electropop and cinematic atmospheres, first came out digitally on May 2, 2025 through the same Berlin-based label.

Most of the EP’s tracks are produced and mixed by Mark Saunders, whose credits include mixing work for The Cure and production and mixing work on Tricky’s 1995 debut album “Maxinquaye,” alongside credits for Erasure and a-ha. The track “I Shall Use My Time” features Mark Reeder, the Berlin-based British musician and producer who has lived in the city since 1978 and served as Factory Records’ de facto representative there before founding the electronic label MFS in 1990. “Crystalline” and “Clockwork Orange” both feature Simonne Jones, who sang on Sneaker Pimps‘ 2021 album “Squaring the Circle.” “People Will Unite” features Berlin hip hop artist Yaneq.

The EP’s featured single, “I’ll Wait,” brings in Tricky, the Bristol trip hop artist born Adrian Thaws, and is mixed by Gareth Jones, the producer who worked on Depeche Mode’s “Construction Time Again,” “Some Great Reward” and “Black Celebration.” Side-Line previously covered the single’s release in a 2023 article.

About Berlin Banter

Berlin Banter is an electronic project introduced in 2021 with the five-track cover EP “All Too Familiar,” which reworked tracks by Yazoo, Depeche Mode, The Cure, Pet Shop Boys and Tanita Tikaram. The project returned in 2023 with the original single “I’ll Wait,” featuring Tricky and mixed by Gareth Jones. Berlin Banter released “Indistinct Chatter EP” digitally on May 2, 2025 through Instant Noise Productions, with production and mixing on most tracks by Mark Saunders and collaborations spanning Tricky, Simonne Jones, Mark Reeder and Yaneq. The EP is now also available on green and white vinyl through the label.

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