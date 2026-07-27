Riff fool announces debut album ‘Sarubia’

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Riff fool, a solo electronic artist based in Seoul, South Korea, has released the debut album “Sarubia.” The release is out now via Bandcamp, Spotify and other platforms.

“Sarubia” follows the artist’s life from a move to Seoul in December 2021 through May 2025, dealing with loneliness, anxiety, ambition and personal change over that period. As far as the sound goes, you can expect a blend of digital hardcore, industrial and noise. Check it out below.

<a href="https://rifffool.bandcamp.com/album/sarubia" target="_blank" rel="noopener">사루비아 Sarubia by Riff fool</a>

About Riff fool

Riff fool is a solo electronic artist working out of Seoul, South Korea. The project’s debut album was recorded from December 2021 to May 2025, the period since the artist’s move to Seoul.

Beyond his solo work, Riff fool has been active throughout Seoul’s independent music scene, performing live and DJing at local venues including ACS and Channel1969, while also organizing parties and live events in collaboration with artists from diverse creative communities. He is also a resident host on Visla FM, where he presents a regular radio show. He also collaborated with artist Jaeyoung Shin on an visual art presented at SUPERPOP Festival in Japan.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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