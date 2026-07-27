Glasszone release coldwave EP ‘Lights’

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Glasszone, the coldwave project from Orléans, France, released the four-track EP “Lights” on May 16, 2026. The EP is available on Bandcamp, Spotify, Deezer, iTunes, Amazon Music and YouTube Music.

<a href="https://glasszone.bandcamp.com/album/lights" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Lights by Glasszone</a>

“Lights” runs four tracks: “Lights”, “The Void’s Echo”, “A Strange Feeling” and “Pictures”, all written by Glasszone. The EP carries the coldwave, gothic rock, deathrock, post-punk and shoegaze tags. On the release, Glasszone describes the setting as the misty banks of the Loire, where the project explores a dark and melodic coldwave built from incisive guitars, heavy rhythms and low vocals, moving between melancholy and a quiet tension.

Glasszone’s ‘Lights’ EP continues a coldwave catalogue rooted in the Loire

The four songs on “Lights” keep to the icy, hypnotic register that has defined Glasszone’s catalogue since its debut, pairing sharp guitar lines with heavier rhythm parts and deep, restrained vocals.

About Glasszone

Glasszone is a coldwave and post-punk project founded in 2017 in Orléans, on the Loire river in France, self-released and drawing on 80s coldwave with The Cure, Christian Death, Joy Division, Mephisto Walz and Cocteau Twins among its reference points. The project also records as Ex Visio and has issued ten releases between 2018 and 2023, including the albums “Garden of Glass”, “The Other Side”, “Another Dark Place”, “Restless Nights”, “Sleeping Flowers”, “Pictures of the Past”, “Moments” and “To Leave Behind”. “Lights” is Glasszone’s latest EP, released digitally on May 16, 2026.

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