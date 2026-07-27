Lord Of The Lost reissue “Empyrean” on 18 September 2026 via Out Of Line, ten years after the original album, as a 2LP and a 3CD bonus-disc edition.

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Lord Of The Lost will reissue “Empyrean” on 18 September 2026 through Out Of Line, marking the tenth anniversary of the German gothic-industrial metal band’s original album. This is a reissue of the 2016 record, not a new studio release.

The 10th anniversary edition arrives in two formats. The limited 2LP edition (catalog OUT1551-1552) presses all 13 original tracks in a new remaster onto silver vinyl and adds the bonus track “One World, No Future,” originally released on the “Ruins” EP, a 2018 Sonic Seducer magazine exclusive. The 3CD edition (catalog OUT1548-1550) keeps the original album on disc one and adds two bonus discs: disc two collects rare cuts and alternate versions, including the fan-club-only track “One In A Million,” versions recorded during the COVID-19 lockdown era, a piano version, and one previously unreleased track; disc three carries 12 “Headphone 3D Mixes” of the album’s songs.

“Empyrean” was originally released on 29 July 2016 through Out Of Line (catalog OUT 823), the band’s second concept album following “Antagony.” It reached number 9 on the German album charts and was the last Lord Of The Lost studio album released before the band signed to Napalm Records for 2018’s “Judgement.” Out Of Line describes the album’s sound as gothic metal colliding with glam, electro, prog and industrial elements, built around a dystopian, science-fiction narrative about humanity’s search for a promised world called Empyrean.

The remastered album tracklist is:

Miss Machine Drag Me to Hell The Love of God Raining Stars In Silence Black Oxide (feat. Scarlet Dorn) Interstellar Wars Doomsday Disco Death Penalty No Gods, No War The Interplay of Life and Death Utopya Where Is All the Love One World, No Future (bonus track)

Side-Line reviewed “Empyrean” on its original release, praising the album’s mix of heavy guitar work, orchestral arrangements and Chris Harms‘ vocals, and singling out “Miss Machine,” “Doomsday Disco,” “No Gods, No War,” “The Interplay Of Life And Death” and “Utopya” as highlights. The band previously marked another album’s 10th anniversary in 2021 with a reissue of “Antagony,” its 2011 concept album.

Lord Of The Lost ‘Empyrean’ bonus material and formats

The “Ruins” EP track “One World, No Future,” now added to the 2LP, was originally limited to a Sonic Seducer magazine exclusive release in 2018. The 3CD edition’s second disc gathers material recorded across the album’s touring cycle, including the fan-club track “One In A Million” and lockdown-era recordings, alongside a piano version and one song that has not previously been released. Its third disc applies 12 “Headphone 3D Mixes” to the album’s tracks.

About Lord Of The Lost

Chris Harms founded Lord Of The Lost in Hamburg, Germany, in mid-2007 as a solo project before recruiting musicians from the city’s music scene to perform the songs live. The band released its debut single, “Dry the Rain,” in 2009, followed by its debut album, “Fears,” in February 2010 through Out Of Line. The second album, “Antagony,” followed in 2011 as the band’s first concept album, and “Die Tomorrow” arrived in 2012. Drummer Tobias Mertens joined in 2014, the same year the band completed its first US tour. In March 2015, Lord Of The Lost released the acoustic album “Swan Songs,” which reached number 34 on the German charts, followed later that year by the “Full Metal Whore” EP.

“Empyrean,” the band’s second concept album, followed on 29 July 2016 through Out Of Line, preceded by the single “The Love of God” and the band’s first major European tour, alongside Combichrist and Filter. Guitarist Pi Stoffers and drummer Niklas Kahl joined in 2017, the year the band toured the UK with KMFDM. Lord Of The Lost signed to Napalm Records for 2018’s “Judgement,” continuing with “Judas” (2021), “Weapons of Mass Seduction” (2023) and the “OPVS NOIR” album trilogy released across 2025 and 2026. The band supported Iron Maiden across European tour legs in 2022 and 2023, and represented Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 with “Blood & Glitter.” The 10th anniversary reissue of “Empyrean” revisits the album that closed out the band’s independent Out Of Line era before its move to Napalm Records.

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