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French electropop act Celluloide is getting its first-ever vinyl pressing of “Bodypop E.P.”, 20 years after the mini-album’s original release. BOREDOMproduct has remastered the EP for a 10″ edition, with pre-orders open now.

<a href="https://celluloide.bandcamp.com/album/bodypop-e-p" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Bodypop E.P. by Celluloide</a>

“Bodypop E.P.” was released on March 10, 2006 on BOREDOMproduct, the band’s own Marseille-based label. The mini-album introduced EBM elements into Celluloide’s sound, a shift the band described at the time as its own “self-labelled Bodypop genre”, blending its earlier bleepy electropop with a more danceable, body-music-oriented direction. The original CD carried six tracks; the new 10″ vinyl remaster carries five, leaving off the bonus “Click New Wave” remix of “I Am Fine” by Ciëlo that closed the 2006 release.

Celluloide’s ‘Bodypop E.P.’ tracklist on the 2026 vinyl remaster

The 2026 vinyl remaster tracklist:

People Like Me Audiotherapy I Am Fine Lose Control Who Is The Angel?

The EP’s five original tracks were later remixed for the 2007 companion disc “Bodypop E.P. Clubmixes”, included with the limited editions of “Bodypop E.P.” and the following album “Passion & Excitements”, with contributions from 3 Cold Men, Communication Zero, E.D.P., Foretaste and Dekad. The 10″ vinyl edition is available to pre-order via BOREDOMproduct.

About Celluloide

Celluloide is a French electropop duo formed in Marseille around members U-0176 and Patryck Holdwem. The band’s debut album, “Naive Heart”, followed in 2002 with twelve synthpop tracks, released alongside a numbered limited edition featuring experimental versions of the same songs. During the sessions for its second album, the band recorded six covers of 1980s wave classics under the name “Naphtaline EP” in 2003, before releasing “Words Once Said” in 2004. The album was later reissued in Germany through Boytronic’s label Major Records, with a bonus track sung in German.

Celluloide returned to the studio in 2005, and delays pushed the planned “Bodypop EP” into a March 2006 release. The EP marked a turning point, folding EBM elements into the band’s electropop base and previewing the follow-up album “Passion & Excitements”, released in 2007 with the limited “Bodypop E.P. Clubmixes” bonus disc attached. In 2008, the band compiled its scattered covers, including the 2003 “Naphtaline” sessions and additional unreleased tracks, into the 13-track “Naphtaline LP”.

Further albums followed with “Hexagonal” (2010) and “Art Plastique” (2014), alongside the “Numériques” compilation series gathering rarities and exclusive versions. In 2015, the band’s Facebook page was removed without explanation, prompting a move to the since-discontinued platform tsū. Celluloide returned in 2020 with the album “Futur Antérieur” and a video for “La Cité Des Aveugles”, plus the “Translucide EP” the same year. The band released the album “Silences We Shared” in 2024, the same year an earlier Celluloide album was pulled from Spotify and other streaming platforms.

Twenty years after “Bodypop E.P.” first introduced the band’s EBM-leaning direction, Celluloide and BOREDOMproduct mark the anniversary with the EP’s first pressing on vinyl.

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