Zeromancer confirmed for M’era Luna 2027

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Norwegian industrial rock band Zeromancer have been confirmed for M’era Luna 2027. The festival announced the band as part of its second wave of artists on October 20, with Zeromancer set to perform in Hildesheim, Germany, on either August 7 or 8, 2027. Their exact performance day has not yet been announced.

The M’era Luna booking comes ahead of a run of German club dates. Zeromancer will return to German stages for the first time in eight years with their Testimonial Tour 2027, six shows between February 26 and March 13, with Czech electro-rock band Lakeside X joining as support.

Formed in 1999, Zeromancer have built a catalogue of industrial rock built on heavy guitars, electronics and melodic songwriting, with tracks including “Clone Your Lover”, “Doctor Online” and “Need You Like a Drug” among the band’s best-known. Tour dates and tickets for the Testimonial Tour 2027 are available via Eventim.

Zeromancer’s 2027 touring plans

The M’era Luna booking adds to a run of live activity Side-Line has tracked for Zeromancer this year, including the announcement of the Testimonial Tour 2027 club dates. The festival slot gives the band a second major German appearance in the same year, alongside the six-date club run.

About Zeromancer

Zeromancer is a Norwegian industrial rock band formed in 1999, taking shape in Los Angeles after the Norwegian rock band Seigmen split in January 2000. Several of Zeromancer’s core members, including bassist Kim Ljung, came from Seigmen. The band’s current lineup comprises Alex Moklebust on vocals, Kim Ljung on bass and backing vocals, Noralf Ronthi on drums, Lorry Kristiansen on keyboards and programming since 2003, and Per-Olav Wiik on guitar since 2018.

Zeromancer released its debut album “Clone Your Lover” on March 13, 2000, followed by “Eurotrash” (2001) and “Zzyzx” (2003), largely through Cleopatra Records. Later albums, including “Sinners International” (2009), “The Death of Romance” (2010), “Bye-Bye Borderline” (2013) and “Orchestra of Knives” (2021), were released through Trisol Music Group. Tracks including “Clone Your Lover”, “Doctor Online” and “Need You Like a Drug” remain staples of the band’s live sets. The M’era Luna booking for 2027, alongside the band’s Testimonial Tour 2027 club dates with Lakeside X, marks the band’s first full return to German stages in eight years.

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For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them