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British dark ambient and post-rock project Main, led by Robert Hampson (Loop), reissues its 1994 debut album “Motion Pool” through World of Echo on 5 February 2027. The remastered “Motion Pool (Redux)” arrives on double vinyl, pressed across four sides with three bonus tracks added to the original triple-LP release. Hampson recorded the album with then-collaborator Scott Dowson, also formerly of Loop.

The reissue’s lead track, “Reformation,” is streaming now via its official video. Pre-orders for the double vinyl are open through World of Echo.

‘Motion Pool’ splits Main’s early songs from its later experiments

Following a series of EPs, “Motion Pool” drew what Hampson has described as a line between two approaches: half the album carried on the cyclically structured songs of Main’s early EPs, while the other half moved into extended, rhythmless electro-acoustic pieces. “It was a very deliberate idea of having half the album the vague abstract song structures we had, then going forward to the more experimental,” Hampson recalls.

Hampson also points to dub as a recurring structural element in the album’s bass parts, on tracks including “Reformation” and “Rail.” “It’s gotta be low and it’s gotta growl. I’m obsessed with dub bass even now, after all these years,” he says. “You only need three notes and you’re off… Just keep it nailed to the ground.”

The three bonus tracks on “Motion Pool (Redux)” gather material that first circulated separately: “Core” and “Liquid Reflective” originally appeared on a lottery-only 7″ offered to buyers of the 1994 triple LP, while “Reformation (Expansive)” is a dub-oriented extended version first issued on the “Ligature” remix CD.

‘Motion Pool (Redux)’ tracklist

VII (Side A) Rail (Side A) Crater Scar (Side A) Core (Side B) Spectra Decay (Side B) Rotary Eclipse (Side B) Reformation (Side B) Heat Realm (Side C) VIII (Side C) Liquid Reflective (Side C) Core (Organic) (Side D) Liquid Reflective (Kling Klang) (Side D) Reformation (Expansive) (Side D)

About Main

Main was formed in Britain in 1991 by guitarists Robert Hampson and Scott Dowson, both previously of the post-punk band Loop. The duo moved away from Loop’s dense, repetitive guitar drones toward ambient sound, gradually dropping conventional percussion and rhythm. Main released the EPs “Hydra” (1991), “Calm” (1992), “Dry Stone Feed” (1992) and “Firmament” (1993) before “Motion Pool” (1994), its first full album, on Situation Two/Beggars Banquet. Dowson left the group in 1996, after further releases including “Ligature – Remixes” (1994, reissued 1995), “Firmament II” (1994) and the six-part “Hertz” EP series (1995), later collected as the album “Hz” (1996).

Hampson continued Main as a solo outlet through “Firmament III” (1996), “Firmament IV” (1998), the live album “Deliquescence” (1997), “Tau” (2002) and “Exosphere” (2003), before disbanding the project in 2006 to focus on solo work. He reactivated Main in 2010, and German composer Stephan Mathieu joined him for the project’s current incarnation from 2011. “Motion Pool (Redux)” marks World of Echo’s remastered return to Main’s catalogue, expanding the 1994 debut with material drawn from its surrounding singles and remix releases.

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