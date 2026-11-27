Brisbane synth-pop act ÚMBRIEL released the single “Fallen Down Angel” on 26 November 2026, the third single from the debut album “The Signs”.

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Brisbane synth-pop act ÚMBRIEL released the single “Fallen Down Angel” on 26 November 2026, the third single from the debut album “The Signs”. James Halloran produced the track with Nick O’Donnell and paired it with an official video by Averyl Mitchell and Millie McAndrew, filmed in a Brisbane car park.

According to the band, the song began as a love song about a brief romance and a night spent inside Brisbane’s abandoned Broadway Hotel. Halloran shelved it unfinished; after losing a parent, he reworked it into a piece about falling in multiple senses, drawing on the myths of Icarus and Lucifer.

“Fallen Down Angel” is also available to stream on Spotify. The previous single, “Dead to You”, received airplay on Australian radio network triple j.

About ÚMBRIEL

ÚMBRIEL is led by Brisbane-based songwriter James Halloran, who records at his own Sound Painting Studios. The project’s sound takes its reference points from 1980s synth-pop acts including Erasure, Depeche Mode and New Order. “Dead to You”, the single that preceded “Fallen Down Angel”, was played on Australian youth radio network triple j. “Fallen Down Angel” is the third single from ÚMBRIEL’s debut album, “The Signs”.

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