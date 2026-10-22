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Metropolis Records has reissued five titles from its catalogue on limited edition coloured vinyl, among them two VNV Nation albums, The Tear Garden‘s “The Brown Acid Caveat” and two 16Volt records.

The VNV Nation pressings cover two different periods of the Irish-German electronic group’s catalogue. “Noire”, originally released in 2018, is the band’s 10th album, a release built around dark-and-light contrasts, melodic dance beats and post-classical soundtrack pieces. Its 2023 follow-up, “Electric Sun”, arrives in the same reissue wave. Both are pressed on clear 2xLP vinyl. Metropolis Records holds North American rights to VNV Nation’s catalogue, and the reissues are being sold through the label for that territory.

<a href="https://metropolisrecords.bandcamp.com/album/noire" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Noire by VNV Nation</a>

“The Brown Acid Caveat” gets a tangerine vinyl pressing timed to the first North American tour by The Tear Garden, the occasional side project of cEvin Key (Skinny Puppy) and Edward Ka-Spel (The Legendary Pink Dots). The album was originally released in 2017 as the duo’s eighth full-length under that name and marked 30 years of the pair’s collaboration.

The two 16Volt reissues, “Skin” (1994) and “LetDownCrush” (1996), were both produced by band founder Eric Powell alongside Keith Auerbach and Jeff Newell, who have also worked with Ministry and Angels & Airwaves. “Skin” was the band’s sophomore album; “LetDownCrush” followed two years later. The new pressings are on red and yellow vinyl respectively.

All five titles are available now through Metropolis Records and its retail partners.

VNV Nation’s reissue history with Metropolis

VNV Nation has been on Side-Line’s radar for years, most recently with a look back at their album “Automatic” on its anniversary. The band, led by Ronan Harris, has built its catalogue steadily since the 1990s, and Metropolis Records has periodically returned to that catalogue for vinyl reissues as demand for physical formats has grown.

16Volt has had a similarly active relationship with the label in 2026: Metropolis released a remastered edition of the band’s debut album, “Wisdom”, and issued the “NegativeOnArrivals” album on vinyl, following an earlier CD-only release. The “Skin” and “LetDownCrush” vinyl pressings extend that reissue campaign further back into Eric Powell’s catalogue.

About VNV Nation

VNV Nation was founded by Ronan Harris in Leeds, England, in 1990, initially as a solo electronic project before relocating to Ireland. Mark Jackson joined as live drummer, and the band went on to release a long run of albums on Metropolis Records and Anachron Sound, including “Empires” (1999), “Futureperfect” (2006) and “Automatic” (2011), building a following across the electronic, EBM and futurepop scenes. “Noire”, released in 2018 as the band’s 10th studio album, combined the group’s melodic dance material with more cinematic, orchestral passages. “Electric Sun” followed in 2023, drawing on both vintage and modern analog synthesizers. The Metropolis vinyl reissues of both albums bring that catalogue back into physical circulation alongside new pressings for labelmates The Tear Garden and 16Volt.

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