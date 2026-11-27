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Nottingham, UK post-punk and darkwave trio Hurtsfall releases its debut album, “Darkest Night,” on 15 January 2027. The ten-track album combines new material with re-recorded versions of earlier Hurtsfall songs. Synths, electronic rhythms, Bass VI and vocals carry the record, with no guitars.

<a href="https://hurtsfall.bandcamp.com/album/darkest-night" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Darkest Night by Hurtsfall</a>

Hurtsfall began as a five-piece. The pandemic, lineup changes and the loss of their drummer narrowed the band to its current three-piece lineup of synths, Bass VI and sequenced drums. The band returned to much of its earlier material and re-recorded it alongside newer songs, so “Darkest Night” reflects the current lineup throughout. Across its ten tracks, the album addresses love, longing, obsession and mortality.

One of the tracks, “Tilting,” first appeared as a standalone single in 2023; it is re-recorded here as “Tilting (2027 Version).”

Hurtsfall has played festivals including Dot to Dot, Whitby Goth Weekend and Goth City, and has shared stages with Lene Lovich, The March Violets, Empathy Test and Pink Turns Blue.

“Darkest Night” is available to pre-order as a digital album, and as a gatefold CD in standard and signed editions, through Hurtsfall’s Bandcamp page.

‘Darkest Night’ tracklist

12 Long Years (2027 Version) Lucid (2027 Version) Adore Me (2027 Version) Calling Out (2027 Version) Revelator (2027 Version) Tilting (2027 Version) Robert Smith’s Eyes (2027 Version) Lost Souls (Driving at Night) (2027 Version) Memento Mori (2027 Version) Stars (2027 Version)

About Hurtsfall

Hurtsfall is a band from Nottingham, UK, now working as a three-piece after beginning as a five-piece lineup. The band’s sound combines melodic post-punk, darkwave and synthpop, carried by sweeping synths, electronic rhythms, Bass VI and vocals in place of guitars. Hurtsfall released the single “Tilting” in 2023, and has performed at festivals including Dot to Dot, Whitby Goth Weekend and Goth City, sharing stages with Lene Lovich, The March Violets, Empathy Test and Pink Turns Blue.

“Darkest Night,” the band’s debut album, gathers songs from across Hurtsfall’s history, re-recorded by its current lineup alongside newer material, and is released on 15 January 2027.

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