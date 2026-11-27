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Following the digital release of “Exit Popularity Contest” in October, Norwegian electronic act Apoptygma Berzerk releases the seven-track “Suffer In Silence” EP on 27 November 2026 via Pitch Black Drive Productions.

<a href="https://pitchblackdrive.bandcamp.com/album/suffer-in-silence-ep" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Suffer In Silence EP by Apoptygma Berzerk</a>

Originally released as a single in 2002, “Suffer In Silence” was taken from the band’s fourth studio album, “Harmonizer,” which saw Apoptygma Berzerk explore the crossover between synthpop, trance and electronic club music.

While the existing Bandcamp edition of the single contains three tracks, the new EP collects every version of “Suffer In Silence” previously issued on CD, according to the label. Alongside the single edit, electro version and full-length album version, the EP features remixes by Icon Of Coil, Kyau vs. Albert and Lazard. Completing the release is “More Serotonin… Please,” the opening track of “Harmonizer,” which also featured in the Norwegian television series “Kids in Crime.”

The credits for the EP list Alon Cohen as producer, Jonas Groth for vocal production, Ted Skogmann on guitar, and Stephan L. Groth, Sebastian Komor and Joakim Montelius on keyboards.

The release comes three months before “Harmonizer” marks its 25th anniversary at the end of February 2027.

‘Suffer In Silence’ EP tracklist

Suffer In Silence (Single Edit) Suffer In Silence (Icon Of Coil Remix) Suffer In Silence (Electro Version) Suffer In Silence (Kyau vs. Albert Remix Edit) Suffer In Silence (Lazard Remix Edit) More Serotonin… Please Suffer In Silence

About Apoptygma Berzerk

Apoptygma Berzerk was formed in Sarpsborg, Norway, in 1989 by Stephan Groth and Jon Erik Martinsen; Martinsen left later that year, leaving Groth as the band’s constant member. Early albums “Soli Deo Gloria” (1993) and “7” (1996) established an EBM and electropop sound later described within the scene as futurepop. “Welcome to Earth” (2000) moved toward a lighter approach, and “Harmonizer” (2002), the band’s fourth studio album, pushed further into club-oriented synthpop and trance-influenced production; it carries the original version of “Suffer In Silence.”

The band’s catalogue since has included “You and Me Against the World” (2005), “Rocket Science” (2009) and “Exit Popularity Contest” (2016), the last of which saw a new digital release in October 2026. Apoptygma Berzerk has also revisited earlier singles through reissues, including “Kathy’s Song (Come Lie Next To Me),” which marked its own 25th anniversary in December 2025 with a new round of remixes involving original remixer Ferry Corsten. The “Suffer In Silence” EP extends that catalogue work into “Harmonizer” ahead of the album’s own 25th anniversary in February 2027.

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For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them