Swedish/German artist Oberfunker releases the dark electro single ‘Nobody’ via Rogue Age, the first track from his upcoming album ‘Game Ober’.

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Swedish/German dark electro and EBM artist Oberfunker, the solo outlet of Daniel “Ober” Brandt, releases the single “Nobody” via Rogue Age. The track, which premiered live earlier this year, is the first release from an upcoming album currently titled “Game Ober,” due in early 2027.

“Nobody” pairs energetic electronic rhythms with cinematic arrangement and features backing vocals from Mikaela Hoff of MaXi-P, the band Oberfunker has been a member of since 2024.

“Nobody” and “Game Ober” are released through Rogue Age, previously known as Dose Response Recordings, a sub-label of Aeongate.

About Oberfunker

Oberfunker is the solo project of Swedish/German artist Daniel “Ober” Brandt, working within dark electro and EBM. Between 2007 and 2022, Brandt fronted and produced Neurobash, the Swedish electro act behind releases including the single “Mindset” (2018) and the album “2K2X” (2020), both issued via Dose Response Recordings. After Neurobash, Brandt returned his focus to Oberfunker as a solo artist, and has been a member of the band MaXi-P since 2024.

“Nobody,” credited with backing vocals from MaXi-P’s Mikaela Hoff, is the first single from Oberfunker’s upcoming album “Game Ober,” set for release in early 2027 via Rogue Age.

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