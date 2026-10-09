XTR Human releases the single “Fake” on 9 October via Wie Ein Gott Records, the Berlin label’s first release in a new series.

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XTR Human, the Berlin-based EBM project of Johannes Stabel, releases the single “Fake” on 9 October through Wie Ein Gott Records. The track opens a new series of releases on the label.

“Fake” was recorded at Infinite Power Studios in Los Angeles using an entirely analog signal chain. Matia Simovich produced and mixed the track, with Coleman Ketchem and Grover Greenberg as assistant engineers. Bonati Mastering handled the mastering. The cover photo is credited to Anni Porrasmäki.

<a href="https://wieeingott.bandcamp.com/track/fake" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Fake by XTR Human</a>

XTR Human has a run of North American dates this month, including Denton, Austin, Spokane, Portland and Seattle, before returning to Europe for a show at Festsaal Kreuzberg in Berlin on 31 October as part of Unterwelt Festival. An appearance at the Belasco in Los Angeles on 24 October is billed as part of the “Substance” night.

About XTR Human

Johannes Stabel has run XTR Human as a solo Berlin project since 2012. Side-Line previously covered the project’s 2023 single “I Want More,” and in 2025 XTR Human contributed a remix to Massive Ego‘s single “Hit the Kerb Running.” Stabel’s catalogue under the XTR Human name includes the albums “G.O.L.D” (2021) and “Schrank” (2024), followed by the “Rave God” EP earlier in 2026, with a remix by Houses of Heaven.

Wie Ein Gott Records launched in Berlin in 2022 with the compilation “VA#01.” “Fake” is XTR Human’s first release on the label and opens a new release series there.

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