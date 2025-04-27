Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

UK dark synth band Massive Ego have released their new single “Hit the Kerb Running” via Out Of Line Music on 24 April 2025. The track follows their previous single “(My) Death Song,” released in February 2025.

“Hit the Kerb Running” presents a fusion of darkwave and post-punk influences. According to the band, the track offers “a commentary on facing life’s challenges head-on, crashing and colliding, but finding the strength to keep running.” Massive Ego describe it as reflecting the spirit of 1976 punk with “a positive spin on adversity.”

The release includes two remixes. German artist XTR Human delivers a harder club version, while Portuguese duo IAMTHESHADOW provide a vocal-led dark remix.

The official music video for “Hit the Kerb Running” features fast cuts, quick edits, and a consistent red color palette. The visuals are designed “to match the track’s themes of danger and survival,” so the band states.

Downloads and streaming are available through the band’s official channels.

About Massive Ego

Massive Ego is a dark synth band from London, United Kingdom, formed in 1996.

Founded by vocalist Marc Massive, the group originally emerged from the glam-pop scene before evolving towards a darker electronic style. Their early works include the cover-based album “Nite Klub Skewl” (2007), followed by a significant stylistic shift with “Beautiful Suicide” (2017) and “Church for the Malfunctioned” (2019).

After several lineup changes, the current formation features Marc Massive (vocals, lyrics), Olly Frost (drums), Lloyd Price (synth, production), and Porl Young (guitars, production).

Massive Ego is signed to Out Of Line Music, based in Berlin, Germany. In 2025, the band is preparing for festival performances at M’era Luna in Germany and Hellsinki Industrial Festival in Finland, while working on their next full-length album.

