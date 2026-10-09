Zeu releases the singles “Blind Among the Rust” and “Beyond Life and Death” on 8 October via Everything Evaporated.

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Zeu, the gothic rock and post-punk project of Matthew Zedolik, releases the singles “Blind Among the Rust” and “Beyond Life and Death” on 8 October through Everything Evaporated. Zedolik writes, plays, records and produces every part of Zeu himself.

Zedolik describes his own sound in cross-genre terms, calling it “’80s-era Springsteen meets Billy Idol, Depeche Mode, and Sisters of Mercy.” The two singles follow Zeu’s full-length album “Existor,” released 17 July 2026 on the same label.

<a href="https://zeu-zeu.bandcamp.com/album/blind-among-the-rust-beyond-life-and-death" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Blind Among The Rust / Beyond Life and Death by Zeu</a>

About Zeu

Zeu is the solo project of Matthew Zedolik, based in Wilkes-Barre, in northeastern Pennsylvania. Zedolik started out in teenage metal bands before playing bass in The Ordinals and guitar in American Buffalo Ghost, and later studied recording in New York. As Zeu, he handles writing, performance, recording and production alone. His discography on Everything Evaporated includes the album “Existor” (17 July 2026), followed by the singles “Blind Among the Rust” and “Beyond Life and Death” on 8 October 2026.

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