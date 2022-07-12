Brand new Berlin based electro label Wie Ein Gott Records launches first release, the compilation ‘VA#01’

XTR Human’s Johannes Stabel has founded a Berlin based label, Wie Ein Gott Records. The first release, the compilation “VA#01”, is out now via Bandcamp and also has a track from XTR Human included next to tracks from Oliver, Rudiment, Unconscious, Alpha Sect, Clarissa, Termination_800, Swærm and Endless Nothing.

You will know XTR Human from our free charity download compilation “Post​-​Punk (Genesis)” where the band was featured with the track “Leben Ohne Licht”.

Here’s Johannes’ vision on his label: “Fire was once stolen from the Gods, taken from their grasp to serve the needs of humankind—mastered to bring light into our darkest spaces. But to steal from the Gods their very emotions, to feel what they feel…what burning pleasures might that provide? Wie Ein Gott seeks to answer that question in the form of the most fire underground music it can bring together under one digital temple roof. My odyssey was forged within the crucible of my collaborative work on my own musical venture XTR Human. To craft such a body-jacking synthesis of gothic atmosphere and dance energy, I brought into the company a host of producers, artists and dark-minded individuals. Each burned as brightly as he for that perfect and eternal emotional transcendence to be found within the club, that rising swell from within that seems torn from the breast of Heaven itself.”

The compilation has 9 tracks and is also available as a limited cassette release of 50 copies next to a digital download.

<a href="https://wieeingott.bandcamp.com/album/gott01-va-01">GOTT01 – VA#01 by WIE EIN GOTT</a>