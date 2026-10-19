Then Comes Silence release “Requiem Ballroom,” a new studio album, on 20 November 2026 via Metropolis Records, led by the single “Bye Bye Land.”

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Swedish post-punk and gothic rock trio Then Comes Silence releases its seventh studio album, “Requiem Ballroom,” on 20 November 2026 via Metropolis Records. The album is led by three singles already released since August: “Judgement Day,” “Remaker Redeemer” and “Bye Bye Land,” the last of which arrived on 16 October with its own music video.

“Requiem Ballroom” is built as a diptych: the first half, Requiem, represents darkness and farewell, while the second, Ballroom, moves toward light and renewal. Produced by frontman Alex Svenson, the album was recorded at two studios in Stockholm. The Requiem half was mixed by Tom van Heesch, whose credits include Rammstein, Backyard Babies and Apocalyptica, while the Ballroom half was mixed by Jon Bordon, known for his work with Nicole Sabouné, Melody Club and The Exploding Boy. Svante Forsbäck mastered the record at Chartmakers.

<a href="https://thencomessilence.bandcamp.com/track/bye-bye-land" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Bye Bye Land by Then Comes Silence</a>

Behind “Bye Bye Land” lies a personal story: Svenson has said the song was inspired by a close friend who went through life-changing trauma and reached a point of no longer wanting to be alive. He describes the song as a reminder of how much that person means to him and to those around him.

“Requiem Ballroom” follows “Trickery,” the band’s 2024 album, which the UK’s Classic Rock magazine praised for its “post-punk influence of Bauhaus or Joy Division offset by an ’80s windblown, cinematic sense of drama presented with silky production and confidence.” Vive Le Rock similarly described “Trickery” as a “huge, spectral sound that cascades the post-punk genres seamlessly.”

European and UK tour dates

Then Comes Silence supports “Requiem Ballroom” with mainland European concerts in early January 2027, plus a London date at The Garage in late May 2027.

About Then Comes Silence

Founded in Stockholm by vocalist/bassist Alex Svenson, Then Comes Silence has built its sound around horror, the occult and underground goth, post-punk and darkwave music. Early support from Germany’s post-punk scene turned the country into a second home for the band, backing years of touring across Europe. Following three independently released albums, the group signed to Nuclear Blast for “Blood” (2017), and has since shared stages with Fields Of The Nephilim, Clan of Xymox, The Chameleons and A Place To Bury Strangers, and played festivals including M’era Luna, Wave-Gotik-Treffen, Amphi Festival, Castle Party, Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival and W-Festival.

Since 2022, Then Comes Silence has worked as a trio of Svenson, drummer Jonas Fransson and guitarist Hugo Zombie. The band released the “Boxed” EP ahead of 2025 European tour dates and toured Europe through summer 2024 behind “Trickery.” “Requiem Ballroom,” arriving 20 November 2026 via Metropolis Records, is the band’s first full-length since that record.

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