New York goth and synth trio Some Days Are Darker releases the single and official video “NDRI,” taken from the forthcoming album “Black Box Warning.”

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New York goth and synth trio Some Days Are Darker releases the single and official video “NDRI”. The track is also streaming on Spotify and Apple Music. “NDRI” is drawn from the band’s forthcoming album, “Black Box Warning,” recorded with Dave Catching at Rancho de la Luna in Joshua Tree, California.

Set against a driving electronic pulse, “NDRI” moves through the tension between emotional numbness and overwhelming sensation. “The things we desire in life are the same things that destroy us; that’s the beauty,” says Lear, the band’s frontman.

‘Black Box Warning’, recorded at Rancho de la Luna

“Black Box Warning” is a twelve-song album recorded with producer Dave Catching at Rancho de la Luna, the Joshua Tree studio also used by Iggy Pop, Queens of the Stone Age, Arctic Monkeys, Foo Fighters, PJ Harvey and Daniel Lanois. The record moves between some of the band’s most intense material and quieter, more exposed moments, including a solo acoustic performance and a closing piano ballad.

About Some Days Are Darker

Some Days Are Darker began as the solo songwriting project of former metalcore guitarist Lear Mason and has since grown into a three-piece with bassist/guitarist/keyboardist Chris Martin and drummer/multi-instrumentalist/producer Robbie Williamson. Based in New York, the band draws on the shadowy grandeur of goth, the hypnotic pulse of synth-driven alternative rock and the intimacy of noir cinema.

“NDRI” is the latest single from the band’s forthcoming album “Black Box Warning,” following its recording sessions with Dave Catching at Rancho de la Luna in Joshua Tree, California.

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