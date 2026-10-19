Gothminister released its ninth studio album, “We Are All Demons,” on 16 October 2026 via Elevator Records. Britta Pirkko reviews it for Side-Line.

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Norwegian gothic industrial metal band Gothminister, led by Bjørn Alexander Brem, released its ninth studio album, “We Are All Demons,” on 16 October 2026 through Elevator Records, on CD and vinyl as well as digitally. Brem recorded, produced, mixed and mastered the album himself. Britta Pirkko reviews “We Are All Demons” below.

Following the elaborate concepts of the two “Pandemonium” albums, Brem has chosen a more personal direction. This time, the demons aren’t supernatural creatures but the rather unpleasant things we all carry around with us. Fear, anger, insecurity, jealousy, painful memories. The sort of things that don’t disappear just because we would prefer not to think about them.

Interestingly, Brem recorded, produced, mixed and mastered the entire album himself. Considering how much is going on in Gothminister’s music, that’s quite an undertaking. And it has clearly given him the freedom to experiment with whatever musical ideas crossed his mind.

“Darkest Side Of Earth” opens with electronic textures before the heavier elements gradually take over. The title track, “We Are All Demons,” follows with a driving rhythm, a strong chorus and plenty of electronic energy. It’s catchy without sacrificing the darker atmosphere, and I wouldn’t be surprised to hear it regularly on gothic club nights.

“Nightmare King” brings the guitars further forward, while “The Dark” takes a more atmospheric approach. The contrast between Brem’s deep vocals and the female voice works particularly well here. There’s a certain vulnerability beneath the darker arrangement, which suits the song’s subject of separation and loss.

“The Spell,” featuring Thomas Jenssen, combines heavy guitars, electronic rhythms and melodic passages. “Welcome To Hell” is more straightforward, with an aggressive industrial metal sound and Brem’s characteristic vocals. I have always had a soft spot for that particular side of Gothminister. Heavy, direct and just theatrical enough to remind you who’s responsible.

And then there’s “Salsa.”

Yes, salsa. On a Gothminister album. I honestly don’t know why, but there’s something wonderfully amusing about this song. Perhaps it’s the unexpected Latin rhythms mixed with Gothminister’s familiar darkness, or simply the absurdity of the combination. Whatever it is, it makes me smile. And I rather like that.

“My Revenge” deserves special attention, particularly because of the story behind it. Brem has spoken about being bullied by someone he once considered a close friend. Years later, during a sold-out concert, he recognised that same person in the audience. This time, however, he was the one standing on stage, looking out at a crowd that had come to see him.

I find that story quite powerful. People who have experienced bullying know that the damage doesn’t necessarily disappear when the bullying stops. Sometimes those memories stay with you for years. The moment Brem describes isn’t really about getting revenge. It’s about realising that someone who once made you feel small no longer has any power over you.

Musically, “My Revenge” channels those emotions into a harder industrial arrangement, with aggressive electronics and a forceful vocal performance. Knowing the background makes the song particularly interesting to me. There’s a real person behind all that gothic theatricality, and sometimes it’s worth remembering that.

“Darkness Is My Throne” continues with heavier electronic elements, while “Fearless” brings a more melodic atmosphere and orchestral touches. The instrumental “There’s A Crown For All” closes the album on a grander note.

What I appreciate about “We Are All Demons” is that Brem hasn’t restricted himself to the usual Gothminister ingredients. Of course, the industrial guitars, dark electronics and dramatic vocals are still there, but he also makes room for dance rhythms, more melodic passages and some rather unexpected musical combinations.

Does everything fit together perfectly? Not necessarily. The changes between the heavier material and the more experimental tracks can be abrupt, and I can imagine that some listeners would prefer an album concentrating entirely on the industrial metal side of Gothminister. But I don’t mind the occasional detour. After so many years, I’d be much more disappointed if Brem had simply stopped trying new things.

What makes this album particularly interesting is the contrast between the familiar Gothminister image and the personal experiences behind some of the songs. The costumes, horror imagery and theatrical performances have always been part of the attraction, but this time there’s considerably more going on beneath the surface.

“We Are All Demons” isn’t necessarily the most consistent Gothminister album, but it has character, plenty of musical variety and some genuinely interesting ideas. I particularly appreciate that Brem is still curious enough to experiment, even when the results might divide his audience.

And I must admit, I never thought a Gothminister album would make me smile because of salsa.

‘We Are All Demons’ tracklist

“We Are All Demons” runs: “Darkest Side Of Earth,” “We Are All Demons,” “Nightmare King,” “The Dark,” “The Spell” (feat. Thomas Jenssen), “Welcome To Hell,” “Salsa,” “My Revenge,” “Darkness Is My Throne,” “Fearless” and “There’s A Crown For All.”

About Gothminister

Gothminister is the project of Norwegian musician Bjørn Alexander Brem, active for more than 25 years across eight previous full-length albums and performances in more than 40 countries, known for pairing gothic and industrial metal with horror imagery and theatrical live shows. In January 2024, Gothminister was a surprise candidate in Norway’s Eurovision Song Contest selection. The band shared the single “My Revenge” from the forthcoming album in July 2026, and announced “We Are All Demons” shortly after.

“We Are All Demons,” released 16 October 2026 via Elevator Records, is Gothminister’s ninth studio album and the first since the two-part “Pandemonium” series, moving from concept-driven material toward a more personal set of songs written, produced, mixed and mastered entirely by Brem himself.

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For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them