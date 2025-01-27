Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Swedish post-punk and goth act Then Comes Silence have announced an upcoming digital EP reissue, “Boxed”, set to release on February 21, 2025, via Metropolis Records. Originally included in a sold-out box set of their 2022 album “Hunger”, “Boxed” features seven tracks, including two songs in Spanish, two instrumentals, two remixes, and an outtake. Fans can now pre-order the EP on Bandcamp.

Tracklist for “Boxed“

Spökenas Intåg We Only Have So Long Dias y Años Cebo Blood Runs Cold (H Zombie Remix) WLTN Unboxing Skuggornas Intåg

The reissue follows their second U.S. tour supporting “Trickery”, their seventh studio album, which debuted in April 2024. The band has also announced an extensive European tour, including festival appearances and club shows across Germany, Belgium, the UK, and more.

<a href="https://thencomessilence.bandcamp.com/album/trickery">Trickery by THEN COMES SILENCE</a>

Then Comes Silence tour dates: Trickery Tour Part II

28.01.25 Stockholm (SE) Kafé 44

12.04.25 Athens (GR) Death Disco

07.05.25 Berlin (DE) Privatclub

08.05.25 Hanover (DE) Subkultur

09.05.25 Izegem (BE) JOC Izegem

10.05.25 Liège (BE) Black Spring Festival

14.05.25 Munich (DE) Backstage

15.05.25 Budapest (HU) A38

16.05.25 Prague (CZ) Bike Jesus

17.05.25 Oberhausen (DE) Cold Temple Festival

18.05.25 Hamburg (DE) Logo

06.06.25 Leipzig (DE) W.G.T.

14.11.25 Bochum (DE) Cold Hearted Festival

15.11.25 Dresden (DE) Cold Hearted Festival

28.11.25 Berlin (DE) Obsidian Echoes

About Then Comes Silence

Then Comes Silence is a Swedish gothic rock and post-punk band formed in Stockholm in 2012. The band released their self-titled debut album in 2012, followed by “Then Comes Silence II” in 2013, and “Nyctophilian” in 2015, all under the Novoton label.

In 2016, Then Comes Silence signed with the German record label Nuclear Blast and released their fourth album, “Blood”, on October 20, 2017. Their fifth album, “Machine”, was released on March 13, 2020, coinciding with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe.

Then Comes Silence lineup

Alex Svenson-Metés – bass, lead vocals, keyboards (2012–present)

Jonas Fransson – drums, backing vocals (2015–present)

Hugo Zombie – guitars (2018–present)

Former members are:

Karl Nilsson – drums (2013–2015)

Seth Kapadia – guitars (2012–2018)

Jens Karnstedt – guitars (2013–2018)

Mattias Ruejas Jonson – guitars (2018–2023)

Then Comes Silence studio albums:

Then Comes Silence (2012)

Then Comes Silence II (2013)

Nyctophilian (2015)

Blood (2017)

Machine (2020)

Hunger (2022)

Trickery (2024)

