October 11, 2026

The Axiom Divide release debut album ‘Halo Effect’ on Re:Mission

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 10, 2026

The Axiom Divide released its debut album, “Halo Effect,” on 9 October 2026 via Re:Mission Entertainment, an 11-track futurepop record.

The Axiom Divide "Halo Effect" album cover
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The Axiom Divide released its debut album, “Halo Effect”, on 9 October 2026 through Re:Mission Entertainment. The 11-track record mixes gothic industrial rhythms with operatic and choral parts, continuing the futurepop and darkwave sound the duo introduced on last year’s singles.

Related newsThe Axiom Divide release 'The Halls of Amenti: Remixes' on Re:Mission Entertainment

The album compiles the project’s two prior Re:Mission singles, “Generations” and “The Halls of Amenti,” alongside eight new songs. The tracklist runs: “All for Nothing,” “The Halls of Amenti,” “Damon,” “The Flame,” “Martyr,” “Halo Effect,” “Event Horizon,” “Generations,” “Psychomanteum,” “Fortress Around Your Heart” and “Unrequited.”

About The Axiom Divide

The Axiom Divide began as a solo project of Jay Tye, founder, lead vocalist and principal songwriter of the darkwave project Soil & Eclipse, which formed in Hawaii and released five albums through COP International: “Necromancy” (1997), “Meridian” (1999), “Archetype” (2000), “Purity” (2002) and “The Mirror” (2008). Tye later invited synth producer Brent Heinze, who started his own project Probe 7 in 1992 in Palm Springs, California, into The Axiom Divide. Heinze has released Probe 7 albums including “Over & Out” (2016), “Strange Angels” (2019), “Parallel Universe 1” (2021) and “Transference” (2022), and has produced remixes for Information Society, The Cassandra Complex, Kirlian Camera, Gitane Demone and Dogtablet.

Under the Axiom Divide name, Tye and Heinze self-released their first single, “Generations,” on 30 March 2022. They signed to Re:Mission Entertainment, the Oklahoma City label that has released industrial and dark electronic music since 2005, for “The Halls of Amenti,” released as a single ahead of “Halo Effect” and followed by a remix EP in August 2026 featuring Razed In Black, Frontal Boundary, Pygmy Children, Fermion and dread risks. “Halo Effect” is the duo’s first full-length album.

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