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Chicago-based electronic artist Sapphira Vee released “Unfvkening”, a 12-track album of seven original songs and five remixes, on 9 October 2026 via Distortion Productions. The release arrives 12 months after her “Unfolding” album.

The originals combine vocals, percussive beats and synths with a dark, trip-hop-inflected edge; highlights include “Something Better,” “Small” and “Enough.” The remix set features Sawtooth, Steven OLaf, DekaDance, Jane Jensen and J.Robot, including two separate mixes of “Evil in Numbers,” which features vocalist Jim Semonik.

The full tracklist runs: “Something Better,” “Myself Again,” “Four Days,” “Effort,” “Small,” “Enough,” “House of Cards,” “Small” (Jane Jensen’s SPHV Mix), “Something Better” (Steven Olaf Mix), “Evil in Numbers” (DekaDance Mix), “Small” (J.Robot B-Girl Abstract Mix) and “Evil in Numbers” (Sawtooth’s Pixelated Hell Mix). “Unfvkening” is available as a digital album on Bandcamp and Spotify, and as a limited-edition CD.

<a href="https://sapphiravee.bandcamp.com/album/unfvkening" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Unfvkening by Sapphira Vee</a>

About Sapphira Vee

Sapphira Vee is an electronic artist who emerged in 2018 with a steady stream of releases blending vocals, beats and synths with a dark, industrial-tinged edge influenced by darkwave and trip hop. She has worked as a vocalist, remixer and programmer with Dogtablet, The Joy Thieves, Spanktheun and Melodywhore.

She signed to Distortion Productions in 2021, debuting for the label with the “Duets” EP that July, which paired collaborations with vocalists Mike Reidy, Chris Connelly and Jim Semonik with remixes by Caustic, Eva X, Melodywhore and Joy Thieves. She went on to release the “What It Was” video ahead of her “Fortune” album in 2023, the single “Stand Together” in January 2024, and contributed to COP International’s “Los Angeles – From The Ashes” charity compilation in March 2025, before “Unfolding” arrived that October. “Unfvkening” is her most recent full-length release.

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