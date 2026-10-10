October 11, 2026

Filmmaker sets ‘Slammer Weapons’ EP for Bruto Industries

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 10, 2026

Colombian producer Filmmaker will release the “Slammer Weapons” EP on 23 October 2026 via Bruto Industries, on vinyl 12″ and digital.

Filmmaker "Slammer Weapons" EP cover
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Colombian producer Filmmaker will release the “Slammer Weapons” EP on 23 October 2026 through the Spain-based label Bruto Industries, on 12″ vinyl and digital. It is the label’s third 12″ release, following an earlier release by fellow Colombian producer Damaged Clock.

The six-track EP was mixed and mastered by Dan Böhler, with artwork by Lucas Salinas. Side A runs “Swordmaster,” a syncopated, combative track; “Power Overturn,” built on dense synth lines over a binary rhythm; and “Leveling,” a downtempo cut with acid arpeggios. Side B opens with “Restoration Quest,” continues with the textured “Knighthood,” and closes with a remix of “Swordmaster” by Dob41, an Asturian producer and fellow Bruto Industries artist.

About Filmmaker

Filmmaker is the alias of Colombian producer Faunes Efe, who had released more than 20 records in five years by 2023. His breakthrough release, “Machinations,” a seven-track mini-album blending electroclash and minimal synth built around the Elektron Syntakt and processed guitar, came out through the Eindhoven, Netherlands label Wave Tension Records in October 2023, on two limited vinyl pressings. “Slammer Weapons” moves toward a harder, EBM-leaning register and is Filmmaker’s first release for Bruto Industries.

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