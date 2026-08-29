The Axiom Divide released “The Halls of Amenti: Remixes” on 28 August 2026 via Re:Mission, with reworks by Razed In Black, Frontal Boundary, Fermion and more.

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The Axiom Divide, the dark electronic project of Jay Tye and Brent Heinze, released the eight-track EP “The Halls of Amenti: Remixes” on 28 August 2026 through Re:Mission Entertainment. The EP reworks the project’s first single, taken from the forthcoming debut album “Halo Effect”, and carries remixes by Razed In Black, Frontal Boundary, Pygmy Children, Fermion, I Am Consumer and dread risks, plus a Probe 7 mix of a second song.

The duo mix gothic industrial rhythms with operatic and choral parts. Tye handles vocals and synthesizers, Heinze plays synthesizers, and the pair produced, mixed and engineered the original versions themselves. Rodney Orpheus of The Cassandra Complex added production, and Rob Robinson mastered the record.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/the-halls-of-amenti-remixes" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Halls of Amenti : Remixes by The Axiom Divide</a>

Tracklist and rollout of ‘The Halls of Amenti: Remixes’

Re:Mission staggered the release across August. The original mix went up on the label’s Bandcamp page first, the Razed In Black remix followed on 7 August, the Frontal Boundary remix on 14 August across digital platforms, and the full EP on 28 August. The label has not announced a release date for “Halo Effect”.

The eight tracks run:

“The Halls of Amenti” (Original Mix) “The Halls of Amenti” (Razed In Black Remix) “The Halls of Amenti” (Pygmy Children Remix) “The Halls of Amenti” (Frontal Boundary Remix) “The Halls of Amenti” (Fermion Remix) “The Halls of Amenti” (IAC Remix) “The Halls of Amenti” (dread risks Remix) “Unrequited” (Probe 7 Mix)

Most of the remixers share the label. Razed In Black is the electronic project Romell Regulacion started in Hawaii in 1994 and later moved to Florida. Frontal Boundary is the Los Angeles industrial and EBM group founded by Brendin Ross, now on Alfa Matrix, whose “Burn” EP Side-Line covered in Frontal Boundary close ‘Failure’ cycle with ‘Burn’ EP. Pygmy Children is the Baltimore electro-industrial duo of brothers Pete and Brian Roper. Fermion is the New York pairing of Eric Shans and Augustine Backer, whose most recent Re:Mission release Side-Line reported in Fermion drops ‘Four Dimensions’ EP on Re:Mission Entertainment. dread risks is the Austin project covered in Austin duo dread risks return with ‘Where You Left’. Probe 7 is Heinze’s own long-running synth project, and it closes the EP with a mix of “Unrequited”.

Tye explains the title through Egyptian lore rather than through the music. “The symbolism behind the single for ‘The Halls of Amenti’ references Egyptian lore to describe a metaphorical spiritual realm where a repository of forgotten knowledge welcomes an individual’s search for enlightenment,” the band stated. “When the seeker of truth is deemed worthy, they are granted entry into this space to expand their mind and spirit. It speaks to our search for wisdom and personal discovery to enrich our lives.”

The EP is on Bandcamp and on the major streaming and download services. The original mix was a Bandcamp exclusive on its own and reaches the other platforms as the opening track here.

About The Axiom Divide

The Axiom Divide began as a solo project of Jay Tye, founder, lead vocalist and principal songwriter of the darkwave project Soil & Eclipse. Soil & Eclipse formed in Hawaii and released five albums through COP International: “Necromancy” in 1997, “Meridian” in 1999, “Archetype” in 2000, “Purity” in 2002 and “The Mirror” in 2008. Romell Regulacion of Razed In Black helped produce “Necromancy”, and Rodney Orpheus remixed on “Purity”, which makes both of this EP’s outside collaborators long-standing contacts rather than new ones.

Tye invited synth producer Brent Heinze into the project. Heinze started Probe 7 in 1992 in Palm Springs, California, releasing albums including “Over & Out” in 2016, “Strange Angels” in 2019, “Parallel Universe 1” in 2021 and “Transference” in 2022. He has produced remixes for Information Society, The Cassandra Complex, Kirlian Camera, Gitane Demone and Dogtablet. He also revived Darling Kandie, the project first assembled in the late 1990s with William Tucker, alongside Franke “Groovie Mann” Nardiello of My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult, and the pair issued “NuAge Depression” in 2021 and “Tales From The Bone Phone” in 2022.

Under the Axiom Divide name, Tye and Heinze first issued the self-released single “Generations” on 30 March 2022, which paired the single mix with remixes by Ashes Fallen, Probe 7 and Aggraux Kouture and a cover of Tones on Tail’s “Shakes”. “The Halls of Amenti” is their first release for Re:Mission Entertainment, the Oklahoma City label that has worked in industrial and dark electronic music since 2005. The remix EP is the last step before “Halo Effect”, the duo’s debut album.

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