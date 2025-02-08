Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The British post-punk act The Cassandra Complex are back with a new single, “Nazi Goths Fuck Off”, a cover of a track originally written and performed by Finnish artist Suzi Sabotage.

The single, released by COP International Records, is a direct response to the growing influence of the neo-Nazi AfD (Alternative für Deutschland) party in Germany. You can download it now from Bandcamp.

Rodney Orpheus, lead singer of The Cassandra Complex, says: “This song is more than a protest—it’s a battle cry. Fascism has no place in music, culture, or society. Covering Suzi Sabotage’s brilliant original felt like the perfect way to amplify this message and stand in solidarity against hate.”

COP International Records’ head Christian Petke adds: “At a time when far-right ideologies are threatening the core of democracy, it’s vital for artists to take a stand. The Cassandra Complex has delivered a blistering anthem that’s as urgent as it is uncompromising. We’re proud to release it and help spread its message.“

<a href="https://thecassandracomplex.bandcamp.com/album/nazi-goths-fuck-off-suzi-sabotage-cover">Nazi Goths Fuck Off (Suzi Sabotage cover) by The Cassandra Complex</a>

To compare, below is the original version from Suzi Sabotage as released in released November 2024. Not coincidentally, it was Rodney Orpheus who mastered that single (except for track 1, mastered by Kevin Brown).

<a href="https://stricttempo.bandcamp.com/album/suzi-sabotage-nazi-goths-fuck-off-dance-remixes">Suzi Sabotage – Nazi Goths, Fuck Off Dance Remixes by Strict Tempo</a>

About The Cassandra Complex

The Cassandra Complex was formed in 1984 by Rodney Orpheus (vocals, synths, drums machine), Paul Dillon (electronics), and Andy Booth (guitar, keyboards).

Their synthesis of post-punk, goth, EBM, and industrial music, coupled with their multimedia-driven live show proved an irresistible cocktail to audiences.

After a long hiatus, they recently returned to the spotlight with the album “The Plague”, recorded during the COVID lockdown. In March 2024 they released “Death & Sex”. Both albums were released on COP International Records on CD and on all streaming services.

Over the years Rodney Orpheus has also worked as a producer, remixer, and music technologist with artists such as The Sisters of Mercy, Kraftwerk, Beborn Beton, The Future Sound of London, Girls Under Glass, Faith & the Muse, Within Temptation, and many more.

