Rue Oberkampf’s ‘Wehmut’ album reviewed

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Rue Oberkampf release “Wehmut” on Young And Cold Records on 15 October 2026. The six-track album is the Munich duo’s first since “Liebe” in 2022, and comes on brown transparent gatefold vinyl, CD digipak and digital.

Karo Kratochwil reviews “Wehmut” below.

<a href="https://rueoberkampf.bandcamp.com/album/wehmut" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Wehmut by Rue Oberkampf</a>

Rue Oberkampf ‘Wehmut’ review

“Wehmut” is unmistakably Rue Oberkampf, yet something fundamental has changed in the way their music inhabits space. The electronic precision remains, as does Julia de Jouy’s remarkable voice, poised between intimacy and distance, but the familiar architecture of pulse, synthetic tension and club-oriented momentum has become more porous. Across six compositions, guitars and environmental recordings enter without disturbing the band’s identity. The electronics increasingly seem to surrender to the atmosphere instead of imposing order upon it. The result is music that feels at once more exposed and more expansive.

The origins of this transformation lie partly in the landscape that shaped de Jouy and Oliver Maier. Both grew up amid the forests, streams, snow-covered terrain and isolated villages of Lower Bavaria. Although Rue Oberkampf had previously recorded material in a cabin surrounded by woodland, much of their earlier music remained conceptually rooted in urban experience. On “Wehmut,” that relationship has been reversed. The landscape is no longer simply a setting in which music is made; it has become one of the forces determining its character.

There is an important distinction here. Nature is neither romanticised nor reduced to an aesthetic refuge. Its beauty is inseparable from its indifference, its capacity to shelter and disorient, to offer solitude without necessarily providing comfort. That ambiguity becomes particularly apparent in “Into the Woid,” where the forest is something older and less comprehensible than the person moving through it. The Bavarian word “Woid,” alongside the movement between English and German, gives the song a geographical and emotional specificity that the more conventional language of wilderness might have obscured. The choice of language becomes part of the composition itself, responding to the sound and emotional character of the music.

Environmental recordings deepen this sense of place. Waves captured at Falkensteiner Strand in Kiel appear in “Sonne,” while sounds from Buchberger Leite enter “Darkness”; “Into the Woid” incorporates recordings of owls and woodland life. Their significance lies partly in the decision to preserve their recognisable character. They are not processed beyond recognition or deployed merely as atmospheric ornamentation. Instead, they retain an audible connection to their origins, introducing a kind of geographical memory into the electronic arrangements. The natural and synthetic do not dissolve into an indistinguishable texture; their coexistence is what gives the music much of its character.

This approach extends to the album’s handling of tension. Rue Oberkampf have absorbed something of post-metal’s understanding of duration, accumulation and physical intensity, without adopting its characteristic weight or instrumental vocabulary wholesale. The guitars introduce a different density, but rarely overwhelm the compositions. Even when the music gathers force, it resists the expectation of an emphatic release. Pressure is allowed to remain unresolved, sometimes almost imperceptibly altering the emotional temperature of a piece. Compared with the more immediate propulsion associated with the band’s earlier work, “Wehmut” derives much of its power from what it chooses to withhold.

At the centre of these arrangements is Julia de Jouy’s voice, whose expressiveness becomes particularly striking in the absence of more insistent rhythmic structures. There is little need for overt theatricality. Her delivery can be fragile, distant or unexpectedly direct, and the smallest shifts in emphasis acquire significance against the more spacious instrumentation. On “Tonight,” intimacy seems almost too improbable to be trusted, as though the possibility of genuine closeness were itself a source of uncertainty. “Come on Moon” transforms isolation into a desire for departure, while “Blanc Poney” places themes of disappearance and vulnerability within a comparatively light melodic setting. What connects these songs is their reluctance to separate tenderness from unease.

The title provides a key to understanding that reluctance. “Wehmut” is one of those German words whose emotional implications resist straightforward translation. It contains melancholy and longing, but differs from nostalgia in one key respect: its object need not belong to the past. One can experience “Wehmut” for a place never visited, a life never lived, or a possibility that remains beautiful precisely because it cannot be realised. De Jouy and Maier connect the word to an awareness of how little of the world any individual lifetime can contain. There will always be landscapes we never encounter, experiences that remain inaccessible, and places for which we somehow feel affection without having known them.

It is an unusually fertile idea for an album, and Rue Oberkampf approach it without attempting to resolve its contradictions. Longing here is not necessarily a desire to return. It can exist entirely within the present, arising from an acute consciousness of everything that extends beyond it. This helps explain why the music’s expansiveness is accompanied by such persistent restraint. The arrangements suggest distance without necessarily promising arrival.

The sequencing reinforces that impression. Moving through “Tonight,” “Come on Moon,” “Blanc Poney,” “Into the Woid,” “Sonne” and “Darkness,” the record develops an almost accidental chronology of light and its disappearance. Although the band have indicated that this progression was not deliberately conceived, the recurring references to night, celestial movement and changing illumination lend the six songs a quiet continuity. These are transitional states: moments when familiar surroundings briefly assume another character before returning to something less perceptible.

That continuity is one of the album’s considerable strengths, though it also determines the particular attention the music requires. Listeners expecting the more immediate rhythmic urgency of Rue Oberkampf’s earlier material may find fewer obvious points of release. The distinctions between the compositions are sometimes subtle, emerging through changes in texture, density and vocal presence. Yet this relative uniformity does not feel like a shortage of ideas. It gives the record the concentration of a single experience examined from several perspectives.

Perhaps the most interesting achievement of “Wehmut” is the way it reconsiders darkness itself. Rue Oberkampf locate unease in something more fundamental instead of relying upon the familiar visual and emotional vocabulary of darkwave: the disproportion between human experience and the world that surrounds it. Forests exist on timescales beyond our own; the sea remains indifferent to the meanings we attach to it; even our most cherished memories preserve only fragments of what once seemed complete. There is something quietly unsettling in that recognition, but also something liberating. The album allows those opposing responses to exist together.

Its poetry, consequently, is not confined to the lyrics or the evocative circumstances of its creation. It resides in the measured unfolding of the arrangements, the friction between organic and electronic sound, the weight of a guitar beneath an otherwise delicate passage, and a voice capable of making emotional distance feel strangely immediate. “Wehmut” does not abandon Rue Oberkampf’s established language so much as discover what becomes possible when that language is no longer required to move relentlessly forward.

Where their earlier music often found its intensity in momentum, this record finds it in the experience of remaining still long enough to recognise how much is passing beyond our reach. That is a subtle transformation, but a profound one. And it gives “Wehmut” a resonance that persists after its final sounds have disappeared.

About Rue Oberkampf

Julia de Jouy, Oliver Maier and Damien De-Vir formed Rue Oberkampf in Munich in 2016, after all three had DJed across southern Germany. The band’s name comes from the Paris street and metro station named after the 18th-century textile manufacturer Christophe-Philippe Oberkampf; de Jouy’s own stage name points at the same figure through the toile de Jouy fabric his factory produced. The trio sing in French, German and English, setting 1980s-style electronic darkwave against a techno pulse.

The debut single, “Le Train,” was a cover of Absolute Body Control‘s “Melting Away” that Dirk Ivens passed on to his own audience. The “Waveclash” EP followed on No Emb Blanc in 2018, and a lathe-cut split single with Sunday Victim, “Sans Toi,” appeared on Circonstances Aggravantes in 2019. The debut album, “Christophe-Philippe,” came out on Young And Cold Records at the end of 2019 and has since been repressed twice. The single “Negativraum” followed on Ant-Zen in 2020, and the second album, “Liebe,” returned to Young And Cold in 2022. De-Vir left the band in 2023, and de Jouy and Maier have continued as a duo since, releasing the mini-album “Essenz” on 30 October 2024, repressed in 2025, and the compilation “The Singles 2018-2026” on 9 July 2026, a hand-numbered, 666-copy run on vinyl and CD gathering eight earlier tracks.

“Wehmut” is Young And Cold’s fourth Rue Oberkampf release, following the band’s announcement of the album in August 2026 and a Side-Line interview in which de Jouy and Maier discussed its Lower Bavarian origins.

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Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.