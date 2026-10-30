October 30, 2026

SRK Group releases ‘Bleeding Heartsicle’ via Infacted Recordings

Britta Pirkko October 30, 2026

SRK Group, Sebastian R. Komor’s new project, released the single ‘Bleeding Heartsicle’ on October 30, 2026 via Infacted Recordings.

SRK Group single cover art for "Bleeding Heartsicle"
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SRK Group, the dark electro project of producer Sebastian R. Komor, released the single “Bleeding Heartsicle” on October 30, 2026 via Infacted Recordings. The release date was set for Halloween, and the single’s artwork carries the SRK Group logo rendered in dripping orange lettering.

Related newsSebastian Komor launches SRK Group with new single 'Spitfire'

“Bleeding Heartsicle” is SRK Group’s second release. The project debuted on September 11, 2026 with “Spitfire”, also via Infacted Recordings, which Komor wrote, produced, mixed and mastered at his own Xenomorph Production Studio. Like its predecessor, “Bleeding Heartsicle” keeps SRK Group in dark electro and EBM, built for club play.

“Bleeding Heartsicle” is available as a digital single on Bandcamp.

About SRK Group

SRK Group is the newest outlet for Sebastian R. Komor, a Polish-born, Norwegian-raised producer now based in Canada who has spent around three decades in the electronic underground. Komor is best known as a longtime member of Icon of Coil, and his project history also includes Monofader, Zombie Girl, Komor Kommando, Moonitor and Melt. Through Bruderschaft, he worked alongside Ronan Harris of VNV Nation, Joakim Montelius of Covenant and Stephan Groth of Apoptygma Berzerk.

Beyond his own projects, Komor has built an extensive catalogue as a producer, remixer, mixer and mastering engineer, crediting work with Apoptygma Berzerk, Front Line Assembly, Ayria, Glis, Circle of Dust, Clockwork Echo, Soft Vein and SPANKTHENUN, among others, and he has also remixed material for Aesthetic Perfection.

SRK Group launched on September 11, 2026 with “Spitfire,” a track combining dark electro, EBM and club-oriented electronics that Komor described at the time as “personal, loud and danceable.” “Bleeding Heartsicle,” released seven weeks later, is the project’s second single.

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