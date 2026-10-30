October 30, 2026

The Klinik’s ‘Box’ reissued on triple vinyl by Antler Records

Britta Pirkko October 30, 2026

The Klinik’s 1990 compilation ‘Box’ returns on October 30, 2026 as a remastered triple-vinyl edition through Antler Records, the label’s original home.

The Klinik 'Box' triple-vinyl reissue cover on Antler Records
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The Klinik’s compilation “Box” returns on October 30, 2026 as a remastered triple-vinyl edition through Antler Records, the label that first released it in 1990. The set brings together 19 tracks that Marc Verhaeghen and Dirk Ivens recorded between 1984 and 1988 at The Lab, a period in which the duo developed the cold, stripped-down electronic sound that the band became known for within the Belgian EBM scene. Music on the original recordings is credited to Verhaeghen, lyrics to Ivens.

The original “Box” sold out in its limited pressing and became a sought-after collector’s item; it was later reissued on Hands Productions in 2004. This new edition comprises three heavyweight black 12-inch records in an expanded single sleeve carrying the original front cover, with a double-sided printed inner sleeve featuring previously unpublished photographs by Inge Bekkers. The recordings were digitally remastered by Pieter De Wagter (Equus) in 2026. “Box” is available to pre-order through Antler Records.

About The Klinik

The Klinik was formed in Belgium around 1982 by Marc Verhaeghen. In 1985, Verhaeghen, Dirk Ivens and Eric van Wonterghem of Absolute Body Control joined Sandy Nijs of The Maniacs under the name Absolute Controlled Clinical Maniacs, soon shortened to The Klinik. Nijs left the following year to form Hybryds, and van Wonterghem left in 1987, leaving Ivens and Verhaeghen as the duo behind the band’s best-known work, released through Antler.

The Klinik’s 1991 album “Time” was the last the Ivens/Verhaeghen duo made together before the pair went separate ways; Ivens went on to form Dive, while Verhaeghen continued the project, dropping “The” from its name. Ivens and Verhaeghen reunited for live shows in 2003 and 2004, and again for the album “Eat Your Heart Out” in 2013, their first studio album together in 22 years. Side-Line reported in 2017 that the band remained active without Ivens.

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