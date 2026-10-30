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The Klinik’s compilation “Box” returns on October 30, 2026 as a remastered triple-vinyl edition through Antler Records, the label that first released it in 1990. The set brings together 19 tracks that Marc Verhaeghen and Dirk Ivens recorded between 1984 and 1988 at The Lab, a period in which the duo developed the cold, stripped-down electronic sound that the band became known for within the Belgian EBM scene. Music on the original recordings is credited to Verhaeghen, lyrics to Ivens.

The original “Box” sold out in its limited pressing and became a sought-after collector’s item; it was later reissued on Hands Productions in 2004. This new edition comprises three heavyweight black 12-inch records in an expanded single sleeve carrying the original front cover, with a double-sided printed inner sleeve featuring previously unpublished photographs by Inge Bekkers. The recordings were digitally remastered by Pieter De Wagter (Equus) in 2026. “Box” is available to pre-order through Antler Records.

About The Klinik

The Klinik was formed in Belgium around 1982 by Marc Verhaeghen. In 1985, Verhaeghen, Dirk Ivens and Eric van Wonterghem of Absolute Body Control joined Sandy Nijs of The Maniacs under the name Absolute Controlled Clinical Maniacs, soon shortened to The Klinik. Nijs left the following year to form Hybryds, and van Wonterghem left in 1987, leaving Ivens and Verhaeghen as the duo behind the band’s best-known work, released through Antler.

The Klinik’s 1991 album “Time” was the last the Ivens/Verhaeghen duo made together before the pair went separate ways; Ivens went on to form Dive, while Verhaeghen continued the project, dropping “The” from its name. Ivens and Verhaeghen reunited for live shows in 2003 and 2004, and again for the album “Eat Your Heart Out” in 2013, their first studio album together in 22 years. Side-Line reported in 2017 that the band remained active without Ivens.

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For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them