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Doncaster, UK duo Peak Flow released the single and video for “Never Coming Down” on 30 October 2026, across streaming platforms and on Bandcamp. Written by the duo, James Rollings and Jools Rollings, the song addresses the emotional intensity of entering a new relationship, caught between euphoria and vulnerability.

<a href="https://peakflow1.bandcamp.com/track/never-coming-down-2" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Never Coming Down by Peak Flow</a>

Musically, “Never Coming Down” pairs the band’s hooks with distortion and heavy fuzz, aiming for a sound that is both euphoric and uneasy. The accompanying video was shot among headstones in a graveyard setting, matching the song’s push and pull between elation and unease.

“Never Coming Down” follows the remix of “Don’t Die in Your Sleep,” a song about the sudden death of a close friend that deals with grief, helplessness and guilt. Of their songwriting generally, the duo has said: “All our songs are about different emotions that occur in life and we try to write songs that are powerful and catchy.”

About Peak Flow

Peak Flow is a post-punk and goth duo from Doncaster, UK, formed in April 2023 by vocalist and lyricist Jools Rollings and instrumentalist James Rollings. The band has described its sound as sitting between synth, industrial and post-punk, citing the influence of 1980s synth bands, 1990s industrial acts and post-punk groups such as The Jesus and Mary Chain and Joy Division.

The duo’s early singles “Running To You” and its remix were followed by “Don’t Die in Your Sleep,” reissued as a remix in September 2025, and by “Repetition.” “Never Coming Down,” released 30 October 2026, is the band’s latest single and video.

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