Belladonna releases self-titled debut single

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Solo artist Belladonna released her self-titled debut single, “Belladonna,” on October 25, 2026 via DOLLCORE Records in Tokyo. The track pairs classically trained operatic soprano vocals with a neoclassical arrangement, combining 1970s Americana with 18th-century classical opera. Belladonna self-directed the single’s video, which Swedish artist Endigo produced. She named the project after the 1973 Japanese animated film “Belladonna of Sadness.”

“Belladonna” is available on Spotify and YouTube.

About Belladonna

Belladonna is a solo artist signed to DOLLCORE Records, a label based in Tokyo. She describes her sound as sitting at the dark end of pop, pairing operatic vocals with neoclassical production.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com