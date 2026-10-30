October 30, 2026

Belladonna releases self-titled debut single

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 30, 2026

Belladonna released her self-titled debut single on October 25, 2026 via DOLLCORE Records, pairing operatic soprano vocals with neoclassical pop.

Belladonna official video still for her self-titled debut single
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Solo artist Belladonna released her self-titled debut single, “Belladonna,” on October 25, 2026 via DOLLCORE Records in Tokyo. The track pairs classically trained operatic soprano vocals with a neoclassical arrangement, combining 1970s Americana with 18th-century classical opera. Belladonna self-directed the single’s video, which Swedish artist Endigo produced. She named the project after the 1973 Japanese animated film “Belladonna of Sadness.”

“Belladonna” is available on Spotify and YouTube.

About Belladonna

Belladonna is a solo artist signed to DOLLCORE Records, a label based in Tokyo. She describes her sound as sitting at the dark end of pop, pairing operatic vocals with neoclassical production.

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