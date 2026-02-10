Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Aesthetic Perfection has released the digital single “We Bring the Beat (Sebastian Komor Remix)” through Out Of Line Music. The track reworks the 2025 single “We Bring the Beat,” which was the band’s first studio release after reuniting with their former label.

<a href="https://aestheticperfection.bandcamp.com/track/we-bring-the-beat-sebastian-komor-remix" rel="noopener">We Bring the Beat (Sebastian Komor Remix) by Aesthetic Perfection</a>

“We Bring the Beat (Sebastian Komor Remix)” appears as a two-track digital single pairing the new version with the 2025 original. Producer Sebastian Komor is known from projects like Icon Of Coil, Zombie Girl, and Komor Kommando and from extensive remix and production work across the industrial and EBM scenes.

The original “We Bring the Beat” single was released on 6 November 2025 as a standalone digital track, following Aesthetic Perfection’s EP “Bad Vibes” (2024) and the reconstructed debut album “Closer to Human” (2025).

Aesthetic Perfection 2026 live plans and ‘Sucker For Punishment’ tour

Following a European run supporting Till Lindemann and accompanying headline shows, Aesthetic Perfection continue to tour extensively. For spring 2026, the band announces the “Sucker For Punishment” US tour, currently scheduled as follows:

02 April – Los Angeles, CA – Whisky a Go Go

03 April – San Diego, CA – Brick by Brick

04 April – Pomona, CA – Flyaway

05 April – San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge

10 April – Chicago, IL – WC Social Club

11 April – Cleveland, OH – The Foundry

12 April – Harrisburg, PA – Capital City Music Hall

14 April – Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz

15 April – Rochester, NY – Photo City Music Hall

17 April – Brooklyn, NY – The Meadows

18 April – Hartford, CT – Webster Theater

19 April – Manchester, NH – Jewel Music Venue

21 April – Raleigh, NC – Chapel of Bones

24 April – Austin, TX – Come & Take It Live

25 April – Houston, TX – Scout Bar

29 April – Glendale, AZ – The 44

30 April – Las Vegas, NV – Dive Bar

01 May – Salt Lake City, UT – Liquid Joe’s

02 May – Denver, CO – Ritual Noize Fest

Festival and European appearances announced so far include:

08 May – Berlin, Germany – Out Of Line Weekender

22 May – Leipzig, Germany – Wave-Gotik-Treffen

08 August – Hildesheim, Germany – M’era Luna Festival

Europe tour starting November 2026 (dates to follow)

About Aesthetic Perfection

Aesthetic Perfection is an American-Austrian electronic project founded in 2000 in Los Angeles by vocalist, keyboardist and programmer Daniel Graves. The project later relocated to Linz, Austria, and musically blends industrial, pop, and goth.

The current live lineup couples Graves with drummer Joe Letz and multi-instrumentalist Constance Antoinette Day, who handle drums, keyboards, guitars and bass on stage. Early live members included David Dutton, Tim Van Horn and Elliott Berlin.

Aesthetic Perfection’s debut album “Close to Human” appeared in 2005 via Bractune, followed by “A Violent Emotion” in 2008. In 2011, “All Beauty Destroyed” arrived through a joint arrangement with Metropolis Records and Out Of Line.

The band continued with “’Til Death” (2014) and the hybrid CD/DVD release “Imperfect” (2015), both on Metropolis, and with the album “Blood Spills Not Far from the Wound,” originally linked to Graves’ Necessary Response material but later integrated under the Aesthetic Perfection name.

In 2019, Aesthetic Perfection issued “Into the Black” via Graves’ own Close to Human Music imprint. The project then compiled the album “MMXXI” in 2022 and, in 2024, released the “Bad Vibes” EP as a digital-only title.

A key catalogue development came in 2025 with “Closer to Human,” a full reconstruction of the 2005 debut created using the original hardware and samples and released in partnership with Dependent Records on 20 June 2025. The album was offered as a 1-CD digisleeve, 2-CD digipak with bonus tracks and coloured vinyl.

Since late 2025, Aesthetic Perfection has again released frontline singles through Out Of Line Music, starting with “We Bring the Beat” and now extending to “We Bring the Beat (Sebastian Komor Remix).”

