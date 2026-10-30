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Swedish synthpop act Diskodiktator released a remix of “Bättre Tider”, taken from their album “Det Trötta Hatets Stad,” reworked by Peter Sjöholm of the project Computer Killed The Record Store. Sjöholm, who the band describe as rarely remixing other acts, reworked the track and added his own vocals to the new version.

The remix is part of a two-way exchange between the two acts: Diskodiktator is returning the favour with a remix of a Peter Sjöholm track, due out as a single the following week.

“Bättre Tider” streams via Spotify.

About Diskodiktator

Diskodiktator is a Swedish synthpop act whose album “Det Trötta Hatets Stad” (“The City of Tired Hatred”) combines minimal synth electronics with Swedish-language lyrics. The band’s earlier album “Inte Så Svart” was reviewed on Reflections of Darkness. Peter Sjöholm, who remixed “Bättre Tider” for this release, records under the name Computer Killed The Record Store.

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