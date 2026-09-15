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Sebastian R. Komor has launched a new project, SRK Group, with the single “Spitfire”, released September 11, 2026 on Infacted Recordings. The Polish-born, Norwegian-raised, Canada-based producer is best known as a longtime member of Icon of Coil.

“Spitfire” combines dark electro, EBM and club-oriented electronics. Komor wrote, mixed and produced the track himself at his Xenomorph Productions studio; mastering is also credited to Xenomorph Productions. Describing the song, Komor calls it “personal, loud and danceable.”

<a href="https://infactedrecordings.bandcamp.com/album/spitfire" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Spitfire by SRK Group</a>

“Spitfire” is available now on Bandcamp and streaming services.

About Sebastian Komor

Sebastian R. Komor was born in Zabrze, Poland, on May 7, 1976, and moved to Norway in 1981, where he grew up in Fredrikstad’s EBM and industrial scene alongside acts such as Apoptygma Berzerk. He released his first demo in 1992 and recorded under names including Melt, Area51, Sector9 and Moonitor before teaming up with fellow Fredrikstad musician Andy LaPlegua. That collaboration led to the formation of Icon of Coil in 1997; Komor became a full member during the production of the debut single “Shallow Nation” in 2000 and went on to co-write the albums “Serenity Is the Devil” (2000), “The Soul Is in the Software” (2002) and “Machines Are Us” (2004).

Komor relocated to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, in 2004. The following year he started Zombie Girl with Renee Cooper, releasing an EP in 2006 and the album “Back From the Dead” on Alfa Matrix and Metropolis Records in 2007. He later signed to FiXT for the solo hard techno and industrial project Squarehead, released the techno/tribal album “To the Past From the Future in the Present” as Moonitor, and continued his dark techno and EBM alias Komor Kommando, whose releases include the “One By One” EP on Alfa Matrix in 2022.

Beyond his own projects, Komor built an extensive catalogue as a producer, mixer and mastering engineer, working with artists including Apoptygma Berzerk, Front Line Assembly, Ayria, Covenant, Circle of Dust and The True Union. His project Bruderschaft brought him together with Ronan Harris of VNV Nation, Joakim Montelius of Covenant, and Stephan Groth of Apoptygma Berzerk. SRK Group, launched with “Spitfire” on Infacted Recordings, is his newest outlet after roughly three decades in the electronic underground.

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