October 30, 2026

Abu Nein releases ‘Ghost Puppeteer’ single

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 30, 2026

Abu Nein released ‘Ghost Puppeteer’ on October 30, 2026 via Icons Creating Evil Art, the first single from the upcoming album ‘Is Anyone Awake?’

Abu Nein single cover art for "Ghost Puppeteer"
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Malmö darkwave act Abu Nein released “Ghost Puppeteer” on October 30, 2026 via Icons Creating Evil Art, the first of three singles leading up to their new album “Is Anyone Awake?,” due February 5, 2027. The 3:39 track combines driving electronics and synthpop hooks with a theme centred on autonomy and cutting ties, and includes a baile funk-styled “Ye Ardina” vocal sample through its chorus.

“Ghost Puppeteer” was produced by Erica Li Lundqvist and Tobias Bernstrup, who also wrote the music between them; Lundqvist wrote the lyrics, Bernstrup mixed the track and Doruk Özturkcan handled mastering. The single follows a line-up change that leaves Lundqvist as the band’s sole remaining songwriter, working alongside Bernstrup to shape the group’s next chapter.

“Ghost Puppeteer” is available on Spotify.

About Abu Nein

Abu Nein debuted in 2020 with “Secular Psalms,” an album nominated for a Manifest Award and winner of the Synthsläggan Award for Best Swedish Debut Album. The band’s third album, “III: Dark Faith,” won the Manifest Award for Best Swedish Synth Album. Abu Nein has performed across Scandinavia and Europe, including Wave-Gotik-Treffen, Amphi Festival, NCN Festival and Prague Gothic Treffen, and has shared stages with Kite, The Legendary Pink Dots, Minuit Machine and She Past Away.

Reviewers have described the band’s sound as “Speak and Spell era Depeche Mode if Siouxie Sioux replaced Dave Gahan,” according to ReGen Magazine, and as “an artful take on modern Darkwave, fueled by evocative and melancholic gothic-infused Post-punk poetry,” according to White Light // White Heat.

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