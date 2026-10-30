Endzustand released the EBM single ‘Human Kapital’ on October 30, 2026 via Echozone, the second single from the album ‘Macht Gesellschaft.’

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Endzustand released “Human Kapital” on October 30, 2026 via Echozone, the second single from the EBM act’s current album “Macht Gesellschaft.” The track is out as a digital single with three remixes attached, by Wellencocktail (Achim Dreßler), Genom Staahl and Plastikstrom.

“Human Kapital” addresses the value of the individual in a society where, as the band’s own description puts it, millions work daily while a small number profit and continue to accumulate wealth. The lyrics treat work, performance and availability as metrics that reduce a person to an economic figure, without offering a slogan or rallying cry in response.

About Endzustand

Endzustand is an EBM act on the German label Echozone. Its current line-up is Ralle on vocals and Rudi on drums.

“Human Kapital” is the second single pulled from the band’s album “Macht Gesellschaft,” and arrives with the three remixes from Wellencocktail, Genom Staahl and Plastikstrom.

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