The Spiritual Bat release a video for “Theatre of Dust,” the title track of their album of the same name, out now on Swiss Dark Nights.

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Italian gothic rock band The Spiritual Bat have released a video for “Theatre of Dust”, the title track of their album of the same name, out now on Swiss Dark Nights. Filmed, edited and directed by Laura Rossi, who co-wrote the concept with vocalist Rosetta Garrì, the video follows a woman fleeing an oppressive barrage of news for forests, stone settlements and underground passages, where other seekers searching for an elusive truth gradually join her.

<a href="https://thespiritualbat.bandcamp.com/album/theatre-of-dust" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Theatre Of Dust by The Spiritual Bat</a>

The band describes the song as a journey “through barren lands and cliff edges, questioning where sanity ends and awakening begins.” “Theatre of Dust” is the collaboration of vocalist and lyricist Rosetta Garrì, guitarist Dario Passamonti and producer and drummer Doc Hammer of Requiem in White, who also produced and mixed the eight-track album at his Goat of Brass Studio in New York.

The Spiritual Bat play Milan on 28 November with Scarlet and the Spooky Spiders, a New Year’s Eve show in Rouen on 31 December, and three Finnish dates in April 2027:

November 28, 2026 – Milan, Italy – C.I.Q. (with Scarlet and the Spooky Spiders)

December 31, 2026 – Rouen, France – La Crypte Rosa†Crvx

April 2, 2027 – Helsinki, Finland – Lepakkomies (with Fenetzar and Aus Tears)

April 3, 2027 – Turku, Finland – Nirvana (with Shocked Volk and Hateful Chains)

April 4, 2027 – Tampere, Finland – venue to be announced

About The Spiritual Bat

The Spiritual Bat is a deathrock and gothic rock band from Italy, conceived in 1992 by songwriter Dario Passamonti and singer Matteo Bracaglia as Spiritual BatS. The project released a self-titled EP in 1993, followed by its first full-length album, “Confession,” in 1996. The lineup later centred on Passamonti and singer Rosetta Garrì.

Further albums followed, including “Sacrament” in 1999, “Through the Shadows” in 2008, “Cruel Machine” in 2011 and “Your Own World (And the Vision of Sound)” in 2017. The band is signed to Swiss Dark Nights, which Side-Line covered as it issued an early single from the “Mission: Create” album in 2022, the same year the label also released the retrospective boxset “Origins and Transmutations”, gathering material from the band’s back catalogue.

“Theatre of Dust,” released 31 August 2026, continues the Swiss Dark Nights partnership and is the band’s first album made with Doc Hammer in the studio. Its eight songs take in “Creatures,” “All My Power,” “Black Fields,” “Babylon Now,” “A Darker Gaze,” the title track, “Hello Heartache” and closer “Anti Matter,” for which the band also issued a video. The video for “Theatre of Dust” follows that release and continues the band’s international touring, which has included Wave-Gotik-Treffen, Whitby Goth Weekend, Return to the Batcave, Castle Party and New York’s Red Party.

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