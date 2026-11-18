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London post-punk band Secrecy has released its debut recorded outing, “Winter In A&E,” a six-track mini-LP out now on La Vida Es Un Mus Discos. The release was produced and recorded by Ski and Rob Hammerén at Ray’s Studio in London.

<a href="https://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/winter-in-a-e" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Winter In A&E by Secrecy</a>

“Winter In A&E” runs six tracks: “Knife in My Dreams,” “You’ll Get What You Want,” “Boys and Girls,” “Virgins,” “Powder Reaper” and the title track. The band draws on the martial drive of Killing Joke, the post-punk of The Execute and Southern Death Cult, and the guitar work of The Chameleons, with vocals in the vein of Blitz’s “Second Empire Justice.” Stanley Gravett mixed the record at Holy Mountain, with mastering by Nik Kozub; artwork and layout are by Volodea Biri, with photography by James Burgess.

“Winter In A&E” is available now via Bandcamp. Secrecy plays a release show on 3 December, with venue details to be announced, followed by a London date at Hootananny Brixton on 18 February 2027, supporting Synthicide with Aurat, Eddie Dark and DJ Fil Noir.

About Secrecy

Secrecy is a post-punk band from London, known locally for its live shows before releasing any recorded material. “Winter In A&E,” the band’s debut mini-LP, was produced and recorded by Ski and Rob Hammerén at Ray’s Studio, London, mixed by Stanley Gravett at Holy Mountain, and mastered by Nik Kozub.

The EP’s six songs move through romantic dependency, revenge, religious imagery and hospital-ward imagery, closing on the title track. Secrecy follows the release with a release show on 3 December and a London date at Hootananny Brixton on 18 February 2027.

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