CTRL CLICK releases a video for “Angel of Death,” the opening track from debut album “Systems for Disassembly,” out now on Negative Gain.

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Rockford, Illinois industrial project CTRL CLICK, the work of Eric Nofsinger, has released a video for “Angel of Death,” the opening track from debut album “Systems for Disassembly.” Side-Line reported on the album’s 6 November release date in October; it is now out on CD and digital formats through Negative Gain Productions.

<a href="https://ctrlclick.bandcamp.com/album/systems-for-disassembly" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Systems for Disassembly by CTRL CLICK</a>

“Angel of Death” opens over mechanical drones, metallic clanks and a spoken repetition of the title before a machine-driven snare sets its tempo. The video follows a succession of near-monochrome hospital rooms and corridors, where a white-winged figure moves through shots intercut with an ECG trace, surgical instruments and an IV bag. Large lyrics tilt and break across the images as the song treats death as a quiet, procedural presence, not a dramatic one.

“Systems for Disassembly” runs fourteen tracks, including “Insolent,” “Good as Dead,” “Our God,” “Slip Up” and closer “(Kill) the Vampire,” built around themes of employment, addiction, surveillance and institutional control. Nofsinger produced and mixed the album himself, with mastering by Rob Robinson of Kevorkian Death Cycle and ohGr.

“Systems for Disassembly” is available now on CD and digital formats via Negative Gain Productions.

About CTRL CLICK

CTRL CLICK is the industrial project of Rockford, Illinois artist Eric Nofsinger. Before recording as CTRL CLICK, Nofsinger spent three decades in video games, joining High Voltage Software in 1994 as its first artist and helping grow the studio to 185 developers working on titles including Fortnite, Mortal Kombat X and Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance, leading its creative work through the studio’s 2020 sale to Keywords Studios.

CTRL CLICK’s debut album, “Systems for Disassembly,” was announced in October for a 6 November release on Negative Gain Productions. Nofsinger produced and mixed the record himself, with mastering by Rob Robinson of Kevorkian Death Cycle and ohGr. “Angel of Death,” the album’s opening track, is the first single to receive a video.

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